WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey Among Top 10 Most Expensive Buys

The top 10 most expensive WPL 2026 buys highlight franchises investing heavily in impactful all-rounders, power hitters, and reliable bowlers, reflecting a strategic push for balance, experience, and match-winning versatility

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
  • UP Warriorz used their RTM card to bring back Deepti Sharma for INR 3.20 crore made her the most expensive buy in WPL 2026

  • Amelia Kerr fetched INR 3.00 crore as she was signed by Mumbai Indians

  • Alyssa Healy, surprisingly went unsold, underlining shifting team priorities and overseas-quota strategy

The WPL 2026 mega auction in New Delhi kicked off with drama, and right at the center of it was Deepti Sharma, snapped up by UP Warriorz via their Right-to-Match (RTM) card for a huge INR 3.2 crore, making her the most expensive purchase of the day.

Close behind was Amelia Kerr, who triggered a bidding war before being sealed by Mumbai Indians for INR 3.0 crore, underlining how much value teams still place on international all-rounders.

Also Read: WPL 2025 Schedule Out

The auction saw a mix of aggressive spending and strategic buys, with franchises balancing overseas stars, experience, and squad depth. Out of the top ten buys, many came from overseas, showing that WPL franchises are still heavily relying on global firepower to strengthen their core.

Women's Premier League 2026 Auction: Top 10 Buys

RankPlayerTeamRoleBase Price (₹ Cr)Final Price (₹ Cr)
1Deepti SharmaUPW-WAR0.53.2
2Amelia KerrMI-WAR0.53
3Shikha PandeyUPW-WAR0.42.4
4Sophie DevineGG-WAR0.52
5Meg LanningUPW-WBAT0.51.9
6Chinelle HenryDC-WAR0.31.3
7Shree CharaniDC-WAR0.31.3
8Phoebe LitchfieldUPW-WBAT0.51.2
9Laura WolvaardtDC-WBAT0.31.1
10Asha SobhanaUPW-WBOWL0.31.1

Also Read: Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

Oddly enough, the day’s biggest surprise was Alyssa Healy, the six-time World Cup winner and former marquee player went unsold at the base price of INR 50 lakh, leaving many in disbelief. That said, Healy’s unsold status doesn’t necessarily signal the end; she could still find a spot during the accelerated round.



×

