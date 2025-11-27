WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey Among Top 10 Most Expensive Buys

UP Warriorz used their RTM card to bring back Deepti Sharma for INR 3.20 crore made her the most expensive buy in WPL 2026
Amelia Kerr fetched INR 3.00 crore as she was signed by Mumbai Indians
Alyssa Healy, surprisingly went unsold, underlining shifting team priorities and overseas-quota strategy
The WPL 2026 mega auction in New Delhi kicked off with drama, and right at the center of it was Deepti Sharma, snapped up by UP Warriorz via their Right-to-Match (RTM) card for a huge INR 3.2 crore, making her the most expensive purchase of the day.
Close behind was Amelia Kerr, who triggered a bidding war before being sealed by Mumbai Indians for INR 3.0 crore, underlining how much value teams still place on international all-rounders.
The auction saw a mix of aggressive spending and strategic buys, with franchises balancing overseas stars, experience, and squad depth. Out of the top ten buys, many came from overseas, showing that WPL franchises are still heavily relying on global firepower to strengthen their core.
Women's Premier League 2026 Auction: Top 10 Buys
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Role
|Base Price (₹ Cr)
|Final Price (₹ Cr)
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|UPW-W
|AR
|0.5
|3.2
|2
|Amelia Kerr
|MI-W
|AR
|0.5
|3
|3
|Shikha Pandey
|UPW-W
|AR
|0.4
|2.4
|4
|Sophie Devine
|GG-W
|AR
|0.5
|2
|5
|Meg Lanning
|UPW-W
|BAT
|0.5
|1.9
|6
|Chinelle Henry
|DC-W
|AR
|0.3
|1.3
|7
|Shree Charani
|DC-W
|AR
|0.3
|1.3
|8
|Phoebe Litchfield
|UPW-W
|BAT
|0.5
|1.2
|9
|Laura Wolvaardt
|DC-W
|BAT
|0.3
|1.1
|10
|Asha Sobhana
|UPW-W
|BOWL
|0.3
|1.1
Oddly enough, the day’s biggest surprise was Alyssa Healy, the six-time World Cup winner and former marquee player went unsold at the base price of INR 50 lakh, leaving many in disbelief. That said, Healy’s unsold status doesn’t necessarily signal the end; she could still find a spot during the accelerated round.