Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma’s name lit up screens across India when the WPL 2026 mega-auction kicked off, and she didn’t disappoint. The World Cup Player of the Tournament, fresh off a stellar 2025 campaign, was back in the auction after being released by UP Warriorz, only to be snapped up again for a whopping INR 3.20 crore.

That jaw-dropping sum came after a tense bidding battle in which Delhi Capitals placed a late bid of INR 3.20 crore, forcing UP Warriorz to use their Right-to-Match (RTM) card and match the offer to bring her back home. In addition to this, Deepti also became the second-most expensive player in the WPL history, sitting just behind Smriti Mandhana, who was bought by RCB for INR 3.40 crores in WPL 2023.

Why Rs 3.20 crore Makes Sense for Deepti Sharma

Coming off a campaign where she was instrumental in India’s World Cup triumph, with clutch performances and consistency, Deepti entered this auction as perhaps the most in-demand Indian all-rounder. Her ability to seamlessly contribute with both bat and ball gives any team a flexible edge, especially in limited-overs cricket where balance matters more than ever.

Deepti was named as Player of the Tournament in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. She scored 215 runs and took 22 wickets in 9 matches, becoming the first cricketer (male or female) to record the double of 200 runs and 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition. The stats are enough to tell why is she in high demand.

Other Big Buys In the Auction

Mumbai Indians bought last season's join highest wicket taker New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore. Gujarat Giants bought Devine for Rs 2 crore while UP Warriorz bagged Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to three consecutive finals, for Rs 1.90 crore after a bidding war with DC.

Also Check: WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Updates

South African opener Laura Wolvaardt went to DC for Rs 1.10 crore while the Giants purchased India pacer Renuka Singh for Rs 60 lakh. Australia captain Alyssa Healy was the first name to go under the hammer and surprisingly found no takers.

With PTI Inputs...

