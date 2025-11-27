Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

Jemimah Rodrigues' Women's Big Bash League franchise Brisbane Heat acceded to her request for release in the middle of the season, with CEO Terry Svenson saying it was a "challenging time" for Jemimah

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Womens Big Bash League to Support India Teammate Smriti Mandhana
Brisbane Heat had selected Jemimah Rodrigues as their No.1 pick during the 'International Player' draft. Photo: X/WBBL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jemimah Rodrigues returned to India a few days ago for Smriti Mandhana's wedding

  • She had planned to fly back to Australia and rejoin Brisbane Heat afterwards

  • But Mandhana's father took ill on the eve of the wedding, which led to the ceremony's postponement

Jemimah Rodrigues, India's Women's World Cup-winning hero, will miss the remaining Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season in Australia. Rodrigues chose to stay in India to support her national team-mate Smriti Mandhana after the latter's wedding celebrations faced postponement.

Mandhana's father took ill, leading to the marriage's deferral. Rodrigues' WBBL franchise Brisbane Heat acceded to her request for release from the T20 league.

Rodrigues Offers Support To Mandhana

Rodrigues returned to India a few days ago for Mandhana's wedding. She had planned to fly back to Australia and rejoin Brisbane Heat for her WBBL assignment. However, Mandhana's father took ill on the eve of the wedding, which led to the ceremony's postponement. Rodrigues decided to stay by Mandhana's side, offering her support during this challenging time.

Brisbane Heat Issues Statement

Brisbane Heat confirmed Rodrigues' release, issuing a statement that detailed the agreement. The club stated, "The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League."

Rodrigues had returned to India "10 days ago" following the Heat's match against the Hobart Hurricanes. This was for a "pre-arranged commitment" involving her Mandhana's wedding. "However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana's father," the statement added.

"Rodrigues will stay in India to support her team-mate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season," the statement continued.

Club Displays Understanding

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said it was a "challenging time" for Jemimah. "...while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India," he added.

Svenson extended the Heat's best wishes to Rodrigues and Mandhana's family. He also shared Rodrigues' sentiment: "Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances."

Rodrigues' Impact

Rodrigues played a vital role in India lifting their maiden Women's World Cup. She smashed an unbeaten century in the semi-final against seven-time champions Australia, as the hosts successfully chased down a steep 300-plus total. Brisbane Heat previously selected Rodrigues as their No.1 pick during the 'International Player' draft held earlier this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
