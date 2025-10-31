The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Jemimah Rodrigues hit career-best 127 not out in World Cup semi-final against Australia
Mumbai batter made India debut at the age of 17
Was a national-level hockey player before she opted for cricket
A prodigy from Mumbai who rose to become one of cricket's most dynamic batters, then played a career-defining knock to help India qualify for the final of ICC Women's World Cup 2025. That's the arc many would trace for Jemimah Rodrigues' career after her scintillating innings against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
India, despite conceding a mammoth 338 in a World Cup knock-out match, reached the target with nine balls to spare. The 25-year-old remained unbeaten on 127 off 134 after playing one of the finest innings you could hope to see on such a grand stage.
For close to three-and-a-half hours, she stayed in the middle, composed, and playing according to the situation — "calculating," as captain Harmanpreet Kaur would say later. In front of a packed stadium, with every spectator urging her to be the bat-wielding heroine, Jemimah showed her class.
And eight years ago, as a 16-year-old, she was among the few thousand who had turned up at Mumbai airport to welcome the 2017 finalists, the Indian women's national team, who lost to England. Then and there, a chapter in Indian cricket was quietly being written, one that has now come full circle: Rodrigues is the nation's newest cricketing match-winner.
Fast forward to 2025, on a day when Australians, renowned for their clinical execution, struggled to assert control, Rodrigues capitalised, and her cause was aided by a few fortunate reprieves [read: dropped catches].
Then again, Rodrigues was primed for such a knock, or rather, destined to be a hero in Indian cricket's grand setting, ever since she first picked up the bat — moulded by Mumbai's cricketing culture, not least the fact that her family once lived next door to Sachin Tendulkar.
Jemimah Rodrigues Fact File
To understand the Jemimah Rodrigues story better, one might need to see beyond cricket. Born on September 5, 2000, in Bhandup, Mumbai, she grew up in a Mangalorean Christian family with a strong sporting culture. A gifted athlete from a young age, Rodrigues also excelled in hockey and represented Maharashtra at the national level in the sport.
Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, was a junior coach and played a pivotal role in nurturing her cricketing talent. However, he was infamously involved in a controversy with Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana, allegedly tied to religious gatherings. As a result, Jemimah's honorary membership was cancelled.
After India's win over the mighty Aussies, a tearful Jemimah was seen embracing her parents. In the post-match interview, the youngster thanked God and her parents, while also revealing what went through her mind as she failed to make the playing XI earlier in the tournament.
"Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me," Jemimah said. "I have almost cried every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything."
Jemimah made her Mumbai Under-19 debut at 12, and by 17, she had scored a double century (202 not out) in a 50-over domestic match for Mumbai against Saurashtra.
She debuted for India in both T20Is and ODIs in 2018, and quickly earned a reputation for her flair, timing, and composure. In 2023, she received the Test call-up. She will enter Sunday's final against South Africa with more than 4,000 international runs, including 1,725 in ODIs.
Don't forget, after a turbulent start to the 2025 World Cup, where she was even dropped mid-tournament, Jemimah was promoted to No. 3 on short notice, and she rose to the occasion: a career-best 127 not out. Now, she and millions across India will be hoping for another defining knock.
Off the field, Jemimah is known for her vibrant personality. She sings, plays the guitar, and is a social media favourite for her dance reels and candid behaviour.
A role model for young girls, Jemimah studied at St. Joseph's Convent High School, Mumbai and then enrolled at Rizvi College of Arts, Science & Commerce.