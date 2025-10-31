The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Dropped from the Indian team in the middle of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues dug deep into her mental reserves to play the match-winning knock that powered the hosts into the final. Know more about the 25-year-old, multi-talented athlete

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jemimah Rodrigues Fact File India Vs Australia Semifinal ICC Womens World Cup 2025 matchwinner
India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jemimah Rodrigues hit career-best 127 not out in World Cup semi-final against Australia

  • Mumbai batter made India debut at the age of 17

  • Was a national-level hockey player before she opted for cricket

A prodigy from Mumbai who rose to become one of cricket's most dynamic batters, then played a career-defining knock to help India qualify for the final of ICC Women's World Cup 2025. That's the arc many would trace for Jemimah Rodrigues' career after her scintillating innings against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

India, despite conceding a mammoth 338 in a World Cup knock-out match, reached the target with nine balls to spare. The 25-year-old remained unbeaten on 127 off 134 after playing one of the finest innings you could hope to see on such a grand stage.

For close to three-and-a-half hours, she stayed in the middle, composed, and playing according to the situation — "calculating," as captain Harmanpreet Kaur would say later. In front of a packed stadium, with every spectator urging her to be the bat-wielding heroine, Jemimah showed her class.

And eight years ago, as a 16-year-old, she was among the few thousand who had turned up at Mumbai airport to welcome the 2017 finalists, the Indian women's national team, who lost to England. Then and there, a chapter in Indian cricket was quietly being written, one that has now come full circle: Rodrigues is the nation's newest cricketing match-winner.

Related Content
Related Content

Fast forward to 2025, on a day when Australians, renowned for their clinical execution, struggled to assert control, Rodrigues capitalised, and her cause was aided by a few fortunate reprieves [read: dropped catches].

Then again, Rodrigues was primed for such a knock, or rather, destined to be a hero in Indian cricket's grand setting, ever since she first picked up the bat — moulded by Mumbai's cricketing culture, not least the fact that her family once lived next door to Sachin Tendulkar.

Jemimah Rodrigues Fact File

To understand the Jemimah Rodrigues story better, one might need to see beyond cricket. Born on September 5, 2000, in Bhandup, Mumbai, she grew up in a Mangalorean Christian family with a strong sporting culture. A gifted athlete from a young age, Rodrigues also excelled in hockey and represented Maharashtra at the national level in the sport.

Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, was a junior coach and played a pivotal role in nurturing her cricketing talent. However, he was infamously involved in a controversy with Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana, allegedly tied to religious gatherings. As a result, Jemimah's honorary membership was cancelled.

After India's win over the mighty Aussies, a tearful Jemimah was seen embracing her parents. In the post-match interview, the youngster thanked God and her parents, while also revealing what went through her mind as she failed to make the playing XI earlier in the tournament.

"Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me," Jemimah said. "I have almost cried every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything."

Jemimah made her Mumbai Under-19 debut at 12, and by 17, she had scored a double century (202 not out) in a 50-over domestic match for Mumbai against Saurashtra.

She debuted for India in both T20Is and ODIs in 2018, and quickly earned a reputation for her flair, timing, and composure. In 2023, she received the Test call-up. She will enter Sunday's final against South Africa with more than 4,000 international runs, including 1,725 in ODIs.

Don't forget, after a turbulent start to the 2025 World Cup, where she was even dropped mid-tournament, Jemimah was promoted to No. 3 on short notice, and she rose to the occasion: a career-best 127 not out. Now, she and millions across India will be hoping for another defining knock.

Off the field, Jemimah is known for her vibrant personality. She sings, plays the guitar, and is a social media favourite for her dance reels and candid behaviour.

A role model for young girls, Jemimah studied at St. Joseph's Convent High School, Mumbai and then enrolled at Rizvi College of Arts, Science & Commerce.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

  2. India's Historic Win Over Australia: Talking Points From Heady Women's World Cup Semi-Final

  3. India Stun Australia With Record Chase: Revisiting 2025 World Cup Semi-Final Blockbuster

  4. God Took Care Of Everything: An Emotional Jemimah Rodrigues After World Cup Semi-Final Knock

  5. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: IND-W Qualify For Third Final - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

  3. Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

  4. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  5. Bihar Election: Will Jan Suraaj Matter This Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  3. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  4. Yunus Warns of 'Forces from Home and Abroad' Trying to Derail Bangladesh Polls as Hasina Vows to 'Restore Democracy'

  5. Would US-China  Rapprochement Dilute India’s Relevance?

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival