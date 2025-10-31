God Took Care Of Everything: An Emotional Jemimah Rodrigues After World Cup Semi-Final Knock

Panned a lot for not living up to the lofty expectations from her, the Mumbai girl's 127 in a world record chase would be remembered till time immemorial

ICC Womens World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • IND-W beat AUS-W in the semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI WC

  • Jemimah Rodrigues bagged the POTM for her memorable knock

  • India are set to play South Africa in the final on Sunday

Jemimah Rodrigues' knock of 127 not out will be forever etched in the Indian cricket history books, and more so, her interview post-match. The Mumbai-born star, batting at no. 3, steered India to a memorable five-wicket win over Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing 339 for victory, Jemimah scored 127 off 134 balls, to help India qualify for their third World Cup final.

Speaking to the broadcaster post-game, Jemimah was full of emotions, dedicating the victory to her supporters.

"Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me," an emotionally drained out Jemimah said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Panned a lot for not living up to the lofty expectations from her, the Mumbai girl's 127 in a world record chase would be remembered till time immemorial.

"I have almost cried every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything. Initially, I was just playing and I keep talking to myself," a teary-eyed Jemimah was hardly able to express her emotions.

Coming from a family where faith holds supreme, it wasn't surprising that Jemimah turned to the Almighty to take her through.

"I just stood there and he fought for me. A lot inside me was left, but was trying to stay calm. I want to thank Jesus, could not do this on my own."

"I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in."

"Towards the end, I was trying to push myself but was not able to. Deepti spoke to me every ball and kept encouraging me. Richa came and lifted me up.

"When I cannot carry on, my teammates can encourage me. Cannot take credit for anything, I did not do anything (on my own). Each and every member of the crowd who chanted, cheered and believed, and for every run they were cheering, that pumped me up."

In fact, Jemimah didn't even celebrate her hundred and only let it rip once the match was over.

"Today was not about my fifty or my hundred, about making India win. Everything that happened so far, was a setup for this. Last year, I was dropped from this World Cup. I was in good form. But things kept happening back-to-back, and could not control anything," she added.

She also didn't know five minutes prior to walking out that she would be batting at No. 3 on the day which will probably change the course of her career forever.

"I was taking a shower and just told them to let me know. Five minutes before entering in, I was told I was batting at three. When Harry di came, it was all about one good partnership."

India is slated to play South Africa in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2 at the same venue.

(with PTI inputs)

