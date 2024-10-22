Mumbai's prestigious Khar Gymkhana has annulled the membership of Indian women's cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues. As per a report published on Tuesday, October 22, the call to revoke Jemimah's membership was made by the authorities at Sunday's annual general body meeting. (More Cricket News)
As per the Gymkhana's officials, the action was taken after some members objected to Jemimah's father using the club's premises to practice religious activities and have alleged that there were events carried out to 'convert' the 'vulnerable', said a report published in The Indian Express.
“The honorary three-year membership given to Ms. Jemimah Rodrigues was revoked pursuant to a resolution passed by the members who attended the general meeting held on October 20, 2024,” Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
“We came to know that Jemimah Rodrigues’s father was attached to an organisation called Brother Manuel Ministries. They booked the presidential hall for almost a year and a half and held 35 events. We all know what was happening there,” Khar Gymkhana managing committee member Shiv Malhotra said.
“We hear about conversions all over the country, but it’s happening right under our nose. There was dancing, expensive music equipment, and big screens. As per Khar Gymkhana’s bye-laws, Rule 4A of the constitution, Khar Gymkhana does not permit any religious activity,” he added.
As per the former Gymkhana president Nitin Gadekar, he was informed of Jemimah's father's 'religious practices' by a staffer.
“Me, Malhotra, and a few other members went to see it. We saw the room was dark, trance music was playing, and a lady was saying, ‘He is coming to save us.’ I was surprised how Gymkhana can allow this in the first place. We protested, and it was decided to cancel her membership,” Gadekar said.
Speaking of Jemimah, she was recently part of the Women's T20 World Cup squad that failed to make it to the knockout rounds. However, she has made the cut for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand women starting from October 24 in Ahmedabad