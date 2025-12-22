India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues struck an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls as India cruised to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Women’s T20I at Visakhapatnam, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with a chase completed in 14.4 overs

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I who won yesterday in IND-W vs SL-W in Visakhapatnam
India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her half-century during the Women's T20I match against Sri Lanka on December 21, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets in the first T20I on Sunday

  • Jemimah Rodrigues anchored India’s chase with an unbeaten 69-run knock

  • India’s bowlers and fielders combined to restrict Sri Lanka to 121/6

Jemimah Rodrigues produced a masterclass in controlled aggression, scoring a sparkling unbeaten 69 off 44 balls, as India thrashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first Women’s T20 International at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, December 22.

After opting to field, India restricted Sri Lanka to 121/6, before chasing down the target with 32 balls to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Rodrigues anchored the successful run chase, adding 54 runs with Smriti Mandhana and an unbroken 55-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, ensuring India crossed the line without further hiccups.

Rodrigues’ Hitting Powers Chase

India’s reply began with intent as Shafali Verma struck three boundaries in the opening over, but her stay was short-lived. Left-arm wrist spinner Shashini Gimhani dismissed her after a flicked shot off Kawya Kavindi went straight into her hands.

Mandhana had a slice of luck when an inside edge off Kavindi ran away for four, before Rodrigues announced her arrival with a late cut off Malki Madara to find the fence.

With India racing to 30 for one in four overs, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu introduced herself into the attack. Mandhana responded by rocking back to punch one through backward point and followed it up with a lofted drive over extra cover to bring up 4,000 T20I runs.

Mandhana’s innings ended when Inoka Ranaweera cut her short, but Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (15 not out off 16 balls) ensured there were no further setbacks.

The highlight of Rodrigues’ knock was a blistering over against Gimhani, from which she struck four boundaries, showcasing timing, placement and composure.

India Bowlers Control Sri Lanka

Earlier, Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with 39 off 43 balls, while Hasini Perera (20) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (21) made useful contributions.

Athapaththu began aggressively, clipping Kranti Gaud off her pads for a boundary. However, Deepti Sharma, fresh off being Player of the Series in India’s recent ODI World Cup triumph, made an immediate impact in the field, diving to save a certain boundary before Athapaththu struck two fours off Gaud.

Gaud adjusted her angle and was rewarded when she bowled Athapaththu through the gate, giving India their first breakthrough.

Hasini found the boundary at deep fine leg, but Harmanpreet introduced Deepti inside the powerplay. Deepti bowled a maiden as Sri Lanka reached 31/1 at the end of six overs.

Debutant Vaishnavi Sharma (0/16 in 4 overs) impressed with a tidy spell, conceding just three runs in her first over. She was unlucky not to pick up a wicket after Shree Charani dropped Hasini at short fine leg.

Hasini attempted a reverse sweep again in the next over and was dismissed by Deepti, holing out to Gaud at short third.

Despite dew setting in early and the bowlers struggling to grip the ball, India kept Sri Lanka in check at 55 for two after 10 overs. Fielding lapses continued for Charani, who later dropped Harshitha Madavi off Arundhati Reddy, though the damage was already done.

(With PTI Inputs)

