Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

In Bangladesh’s first largely peaceful and semi-inclusive election since 2008, the BNP was leading early trends (85 seats per Jamuna TV), while the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-led alliance trailed, though JeI claimed a much narrower gap. Counting was still ongoing in most of the 299 contested seats.
Polling was mostly peaceful with sporadic violence, and turnout was estimated at around 50%. Youth participation was notable, though turnout was lower in traditional Awami League strongholds, partly due to fears of unrest.
The Awami League and its allies were not allowed to contest following allegations of human rights abuses. The election follows years of disputed or boycotted polls, with the BNP and JeI—former allies—now emerging as key rivals.
In the first mostly-competitive, semi-inclusive and largely peaceful election held in Bangladesh since 2008, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is leading the early trends of the results.
According to Dhaka-based Jamuna TV, one of the country’s leading television news channels, the BNP was leading in 85 seats and the Jamaat e Islami (JeI)-led alliance in 26 seats, as of 10.30 pm.
Of the total 300 seats, elections are taking place in 299. The counting was not halfway through in most of the seats as of 10.30 pm.
However, in a social media post, the JeI claimed the gap was much closer---with they leading in 69 seats and the BNP in 73.
According to local media reports, BNP chief Tarique Rahman had won both seats he was contesting from. BNP bigwings like Salahuddin Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman and Md. Asaduzzaman had won, while Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had earned a significant lead.
JeI chief Shafiqur Rahman was also leading from his constituency.
The polling took place from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm, and in some polling stations voting continued even after an hour.
The election commission has not yet given the final turnout figure, but the political observers that Outlook spoke to indicated the polling percentage might stand somewhere around 50%.
The Awami League, the party of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was not allowed to contest in this election along with its allies. The AL and its allies have been accused of gross human rights violations in dealing with the student and youth-led protests in July-August 2024.
Polling percentage was notably low in some traditional AL-bastions like Gopalganj. However, except for sporadic incidents of violence, the polling was largely peaceful. There was significant enthusiasm among many voters, especially youths, many of whom voted for the first time.
Bangladesh Supreme Court advocate Jyotirmoy Barua said that the polling rate may have been low also because many were afraid of violence. “Nevertheless, it was mostly a violence-free election, for which the election commission should get the credits,” Barua said.
Hasina had come to power in January for a fifth term through the January 2024 election, which the BNP, the JeI and their allies had boycotted, alleging pro-AL bias in the election conduction system.
The opposition parties had boycotted the 2013 election as well, while the 2018 election got merged by allegations of widespread rigging by the AL-influenced administration.
During the election campaign, the BNP pitched itself as the only party to offer stability, control law and order situation and give space to women and minorities. JeI’s campaign focussed targeting the BNP for its leaders’ alleged involvement in running extortion rackets and corrupt practices.
The BNP ruled Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and then again from 2001-06. In the last term, the JeI was the BNP’s junior partner. Since then, till 2022, the two parties remained allies. However, after Hasina’s fall and exit from the country, the BNP and the JeI emerged as bitter rivals.