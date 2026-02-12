Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

In the first election since the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina rule, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which branded itself as liberal, is leading against the conservative Jamaat-e-Islami.

S
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Elections
According to Dhaka-based Jamuna TV, one of the country’s leading television news channels, the BNP was leading in 85 seats and the Jamaat e Islami (JeI)-led alliance in 26 seats, as of 10.30 pm. Photo: Representational
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In Bangladesh’s first largely peaceful and semi-inclusive election since 2008, the BNP was leading early trends (85 seats per Jamuna TV), while the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-led alliance trailed, though JeI claimed a much narrower gap. Counting was still ongoing in most of the 299 contested seats.

  • Polling was mostly peaceful with sporadic violence, and turnout was estimated at around 50%. Youth participation was notable, though turnout was lower in traditional Awami League strongholds, partly due to fears of unrest.

  • The Awami League and its allies were not allowed to contest following allegations of human rights abuses. The election follows years of disputed or boycotted polls, with the BNP and JeI—former allies—now emerging as key rivals.

In the first mostly-competitive, semi-inclusive and largely peaceful election held in Bangladesh since 2008, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is leading the early trends of the results.

According to Dhaka-based Jamuna TV, one of the country’s leading television news channels, the BNP was leading in 85 seats and the Jamaat e Islami (JeI)-led alliance in 26 seats, as of 10.30 pm.

Of the total 300 seats, elections are taking place in 299. The counting was not halfway through in most of the seats as of 10.30 pm.

However, in a social media post, the JeI claimed the gap was much closer---with they leading in 69 seats and the BNP in 73.

Related Content
Related Content

According to local media reports, BNP chief Tarique Rahman had won both seats he was contesting from. BNP bigwings like Salahuddin Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman and Md. Asaduzzaman had won, while Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had earned a significant lead.

JeI chief Shafiqur Rahman was also leading from his constituency.

The polling took place from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm, and in some polling stations voting continued even after an hour.

The election commission has not yet given the final turnout figure, but the political observers that Outlook spoke to indicated the polling percentage might stand somewhere around 50%.

The Awami League, the party of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was not allowed to contest in this election along with its allies. The AL and its allies have been accused of gross human rights violations in dealing with the student and youth-led protests in July-August 2024.

Polling percentage was notably low in some traditional AL-bastions like Gopalganj. However, except for sporadic incidents of violence, the polling was largely peaceful. There was significant enthusiasm among many voters, especially youths, many of whom voted for the first time.

Bangladesh Supreme Court advocate Jyotirmoy Barua said that the polling rate may have been low also because many were afraid of violence. “Nevertheless, it was mostly a violence-free election, for which the election commission should get the credits,” Barua said.

Hasina had come to power in January for a fifth term through the January 2024 election, which the BNP, the JeI and their allies had boycotted, alleging pro-AL bias in the election conduction system.

The opposition parties had boycotted the 2013 election as well, while the 2018 election got merged by allegations of widespread rigging by the AL-influenced administration.

During the election campaign, the BNP pitched itself as the only party to offer stability, control law and order situation and give space to women and minorities. JeI’s campaign focussed targeting the BNP for its leaders’ alleged involvement in running extortion rackets and corrupt practices.

The BNP ruled Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and then again from 2001-06. In the last term, the JeI was the BNP’s junior partner. Since then, till 2022, the two parties remained allies. However, after Hasina’s fall and exit from the country, the BNP and the JeI emerged as bitter rivals.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mosca Brothers Lead From The Front To Help Italians Claim Their Maiden Victory

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka’s Record Fifty Powers Hosts To 105‑Run Win

  3. PSL 2026 Auction: Steve Smith Becomes Most Expensive Player in Pakistan Super League History

  4. Viral Video Of Refilling Leftover Soft Drink Into Bottles At Arun Jaitley Stadium Creates Social Media Furore

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  2. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  3. Rahul Gandhi Questions PM’s Autonomy, Voices Support For Workers And Farmers

  4. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  3. Trump Calls India Trade Deal ‘Historic’, Says US To Boost Coal Exports

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  5. Voting begins in Bangladesh's crucial parliamentary elections

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win