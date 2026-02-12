Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

These new rural classes (Kulaks or the “Bullock Cart Capitalists”, to borrow the expression from Susanne Rudolph and Lloyd Rudolph’s 1987 book, In Pursuit of Lakshmi) had staked their claims of shares in the structures and processes of power, more specifically in the urban spaces offering higher education. These “Demand Groups” were now marching towards becoming “Command Groups”. Thus, the university towns were specifically witnesses of frequent group clashes, not to mention the agrarian struggles characterised by the assertion of the poor landless peasants against the landlords. Such group conflicts emanated at times from ragging, at times around hostel allotments, and at times, around other trivial issues. P. N. Gour’s 1984 book, Student Unrest in the University of Bihar, 1967-72, tells us “Casteism” is rightly considered as the bane of social, cultural and political life in Bihar and the supervening cause of its persistent backwardness. Because this primitive feeling of not belonging to your society, state or country as a whole, but only to your caste or clan, has not only stood in the way of Bihar’s present social cohesion, economic prosperity and political stability, but also bodes ill for her future on account of its vitiating influence on the younger generation receiving higher education in her universities. Similar explorations have been made by Craig Jeffrey about the Jats of Meerut University and by Philip Altbach about student politics all across the world. Political scientist Atul Kohli characterised such assertions as a “revolution of rising expectations”.