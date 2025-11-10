BJP’s Upper-Caste Push And Nitish Kumar's Health: What It Means For Bihar 2025

The state of affairs in Bihar today is such that the state will have to wait for a very long time before any semblance and safety can be delivered to its people

M
Mohammad Sajjad
Updated on:
Updated on:
RJD MLA Anant Singh being detained by a police official on November 25, 2020, in Patna
Land of the gangster-legislator: RJD MLA Anant Singh being detained by a police official on November 25, 2020, in Patna | Photo: Imago/Hindustan times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, the BJP-led NDA is banking on the “Jungle Raj” narrative against the Lalu-Rabri era while lacking a clear CM face, as Nitish Kumar’s health and reported dementia raise public concern.

  • The saffronisation of the socio-political and administrative spaces and the rising anti-Muslim hatred are electoral advantages for the NDA.

  • The muted response from Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party to the murder of its Yadav supporter highlights deep-rooted caste biases and the prevailing anti-Yadav sentiment among Bhumihars.

In the 2025 Bihar assembly election, the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking re-election by building a narrative of “Jungle Raj” around the Lalu Yadav-Rabri era (1990-2005). This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA hasn’t been able to project its own chief ministerial face. Their incumbent chief minister, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), is evidently not keeping well, in terms of health. It is largely believed that Nitish is suffering from dementia. For the first time, Nitish has been reciting brief written texts during public meetings.

Conversations and discussions with the electorate from across castes and classes and across the sub-regional and (dialect-based) variations in the poll-bound provinces clearly suggest that the upper castes, more importantly the Rajputs and Bhumihar-Brahmins (Babhans), are more desperate to bring back a regime led, dominated and hegemonised by the BJP with an upper caste chief minister. However, they don’t feel it electorally prudent and wise to be explicit about replacing Nitish Kumar, still a formidable vote-catcher, prior to the polls. Overall, it seems that the NDA will get its votes and support from across castes and communities. Of course, it is also quite visible that the Yadav and Muslim (M-Y) votes would go to the NDA, but in a very small measure. Significantly, Nitish Kumar is cultivating a support base among the women and his cash transfer scheme of Rs 10,000 to women seems to be working in his favour. Overall, the saffronisation of the socio-political and administrative spaces and the rising anti-Muslim hatred are another electoral advantage for the NDA.

Related Content
Related Content
null - Photo: Outlook archives
Inside Bihar’s Violent Elections: When Strongmen Rule the Ballot Box

BY Vikas Kumar Jha

The cash transfer scheme was announced just a few days—the proverbial 11th hour—before the enforcement of the electoral code of conduct. The Election Commission of India has been facing charges of being partisan towards the NDA, even in terms of the chosen dates of enforcing such codes. Nevertheless, I, as someone who has been teaching postgraduate students on the history of post-Independent India, would like to draw the reader’s attention to a fact that a marked degeneration in this regard began from the Local Area Development Scheme (LADS) funds given to the legislators. This scheme was an immoral, unjustifiable but a legalised version of bribery to the legislators. This policy had found its way against the backdrop of horse-trading of parliamentarians done by the minority government of P. V. Narasimha Rao (1991-96). This has turned the legislators into executives who entrench their clout by awarding contracts of developmental works to their workers. This is a legalised subversion of the separation of power between the legislature and the executive. Conceiving, drafting and debating bills to enact laws today no longer remains the priority of a large number of legislators, nor is this role expected much by a large number of the electorate. These schemes—engraving names of the legislators in stones and plaques and displaying these across buildings, roads and streets—have become obnoxious obsessions. This has also helped create personality cults, thereby subverting the process of democratisation.

Fear of the hegemony of the Yadavs among the Economically Backward Classes (EBCs/Ati-Pichhdas), non-Yadava Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Dalits has not abated. Nitish Kumar’s visibly deteriorating health is a cause for worry for the EBCs. They have sympathy for Nitish who has done a lot for them in his earlier stints. That the Muslim electorate didn’t stay with him for long is another story. Even more important, but less articulated and least appreciated aspect is: Nitish has been the only force standing between Muslims and a complete saffron hegemony over Bihar’s administration. Academically and otherwise, this will remain an arguable point as to whether Nitish’s politics would be seen more as an enabler of Hindutva or as a thin, fragile wall between the Muslims and Hindutva? Arguably, it is a bit like the ‘half-filled or half-empty glass of water’.

Gangs of Wasseypur Still - IMDB
The Myriad Hues Of Bihar In Indian Cinema

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

The saffronisation of the socio-political and administrative spaces and the rising anti-Muslim hatred are electoral advantages for the NDA.

Tejashwi Yadav’s hugely attended, vocal and assertive mega rallies have further created a scare among some sections of the EBCs and Mahadalits. So they are silently rallying behind the NDA. Why silently? Bihar demography is unique in the sense that most of the constituencies have a sizeable population of the M-Y. A considerable number of the seats have got a minimum of 30-40 per cent of M-Y. They make Tejashwi’s rallies demonstrably spectacular. The M-Y has got a good proportion of panchayat representatives due to reservations for the EBCs and a chunk of Muslims comprise the EBCs. They are upwardly mobile, “neo-rich”, and aspirational. Hence, they have become campaigners, slogan shouters, political workers and booth managers. Remittance money from West Asian countries and a growing affluence of a segment of Muslim artisans and skilled workers—motor and puncture mechanics, electricians, masons, plumbers, taxi drivers—in the post-liberalised era has created a new scenario. They are more vocal than their predecessors. They have an urge for announcing their arrival in terms of their newly-acquired economic status. In order to show it, they demonstrate their identity and prosperity through bigger, brighter mosques with taller spires (minaar) and bigger domes (gunmbad) in their villages and mohallas. In graded South Asian societies, when the poor and the subjugated become affluent and powerful, it is resented even more by the historically dominant classes. There is a popular saying in Hindi-Urdu: log apney dukh se kam dukhi hotey han; doosron ke such se zyadah dukhi hotey hain (People are less troubled by their own privations, they are more troubled when others, hitherto poor-disadvantaged, become happier).

These upwardly mobile Muslim subalterns—vis-à-vis their corresponding Hindu counterparts—also offer economic rivalries in mohalla-based local trading as much as in funding and affording the election expense for local bodies. This makes communalisation of electoral politics much easier and helps the saffron outfits build a narrative among the subaltern Hindu communities: “Look! How the Islamic countries of the Middle East have worked towards the economic upliftment of the Indian Muslims, the mlechhas or yavanas (non-Hindu foreign descents).” This strikes a chord with the subaltern Hindu communities and the saffron politics thrives on it. This helps gloss over the deprivation, subjugation and marginalisation of these communities. It dispenses with making the ruling dispensation accountable to the subaltern Hindu communities on the front of development (vikas) and good governance (sushasan).

BPSC candidates demonstrating during their mass dharna for demanding re-exam in front of statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan on December 29, 2024 in Patna, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times ) Bihar Civil Service Exam Candidates Protest In Patna Over Alleged Paper Leak, Lathi-Charged By Cops - Hindustan Times
Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

BY Swati Subhedar

In such a scenario, the once aspirational Muslim youth have become more vocal towards narrativising iqtidaar mein hisseydaari, apni qayadat (proportionate share in power, our own leadership), so the saffron task of consolidating Hindus has become much easier. Of course, the scary stories of Muslim repression from states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have created a wider disjunct between the common Muslim electorate and the aspirational, upwardly mobile youth narrative-makers on social media. Common Muslim voters are less likely to get swayed by such slogans of their aspirational youth. In such a scenario, a legitimate aspiration will not be disapproved by the common Muslim electorate, yet a majority of them will decide their electoral preferences much more cautiously. Thus, even though Asaduddin Owaisi’s oratory finds a nod and approval from a section of the Muslims, a chunk of them choose not to endorse and articulate it through their votes. Such “minoritarian” politics—from Seemanchal (Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria, Katihar) in east Bihar to Jalle (in Darbhanga, the Tirhut-Mithila sub-region of north Bihar)—of mobilising Muslim votes more explicitly in campaign speeches has its own immediate and long-term implications.

Liberalised economy, growing inequality and social tension, and the resultant identity politics remains an academic debate even while it is playing out in the starkest ways on the ground today. Nevertheless, it warrants a deeper attention of the pollsters and social scientists alike as to why is the Bihar regime incumbent since 2005, mobilising on vilifying (or villainising) a regime which has been non-existent for the last 20 years? Doesn’t the incumbent NDA regime have something more concretely positive as its performance to showcase than the crassest and possibly short-lived populist welfarism to contest this election?

Women voters line up - Ranjan Rahi 
Bihar Election Phase One: Cash Transfers, Women Drive Highest Ever Turnout of 64.66%

BY Md Asghar Khan

In a curious mix or cocktail of crime and communal mobilisation, the NDA campaigners have been harping on Osama Shahab, the son of a deceased gangster-politician, Mohammad Shahabuddin (1967-2021). In September 2016, while articulating my outrage against treating gangsters as role models by the aspirational youth of the respective castes-communities, I had written, in a column, “The Cost of Worshipping Gangster”: “Adulation of goons by their community is a manifestation of despondency as fans have nothing more to look forward to as symbols of their pride. The moot point is whether the common Muslim of Siwan has started identifying himself with the goon as this would make them vulnerable not only to crime, but possibly also to violent religious extremism.”

The Lalu-Rabri regime only changed the social composition of the gangsters. Their regime added some subaltern castes into the world of the gangsters and politicians.

But the point here is, is it a Muslim-exclusive phenomena? Certainly not! This was/is certainly not only a Muslim phenomenon. At least since the 1970s, every other dominant caste/community has got its own “dons” and outlaws to worship and to elect them to enact laws for the land and its people. For instance, since the 1970s and the 1980s, Muzaffarpur was lorded over by many gangsters and warlords. Stories about them need to be explored deeply, and told widely. One such ‘don’, Raghunath Pandey (1922-2002), went on to become a minister in the cabinet of Satyendra Sinha (1917-2005) in the late 1980s, about whom, he later recorded, in his Hindi memoir, Meri Yaadein, Meri Bhoolein, that morally this was one of the most unpleasant decision he had to take. Mainstreaming political criminals is a story that is more than half a century old in Bihar.

In the Bihar Election 2025, even within the opposition RJD, Osama Shahab (Raghunathpur, Siwan) and Shivani Shukla (Lalganj, Vaishali) are contesting from their respective seats with the same symbol. (Please don’t miss the irony that Vaishali is touted as the birthplace of proto-republicanism in the ancient period). The social media narratives, the socio-political narrative-making elites and the electoral gossip of the pro-NDA electorate have varied responses. Their narratives burden Osama with the misdeeds of his deceased father. The same is not the case when they discuss about Shivani Shukla, the UK-educated daughter of a convicted gangster, Munna Shukla, now serving a life sentence. This in itself reveals a lot about the duplicity of the pro-NDA electorate and their narrative makers.

Moreover, the “amnesty” granted to the convicted gangster, Anand Mohan Singh, by the Nitish-led administration, in a clearly dubious manner, and nominating his son, Chetan Anand, as JD-U’s candidate, too is not a concern for the pro-NDA electorate. Shukla and Singh are convicts of spectacular murders, respectively, of high-profile people such as a Dalit IAS officer-cum-DM of Gopalganj, G Krishnaiah (1957-1994), and a gangster-turned-minister, Brij Bihari, whose widow Rama Devi has been a BJP parliamentarian from Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency more than once. Of course, a spectacular broad daylight murder of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama, on October, 30, 2025, allegedly by the JD-U nominee and infamous gangster-legislator, Anant Singh, is not outraging the NDA supporters. The fact that Prashant Kishor Pandey and the cadres of the Jan Suraaj Party are not expressing adequate outrage over the murder of its supporter, a Yadav, also says a lot about casteist prejudices in general, and the anti-Yadav sentiments of the Bhumihars in particular.

Such religious and caste-based partisan response to gangster politics tells unfortunate stories about our society and polity. Thus, communalisation of crime, or the four Cs—communalism, casteism, crime and corruption—continue to be the four banes of Indian society and polity. Ever since Bihar was declared a dry state by Nitish Kumar, almost every panchayat of Bihar has propped up a hoodlum or a criminal linked to the liquor mafia with vicious protection and patronage from legislator-politicians and the police. This corrosive phenomenon remains awfully underexplored by the academia and the media alike. This has led to a more dangerous nexus between the police-liquor mafia and politicians. Right now, this is the biggest problem of Bihar, but no one is paying adequate attention to this gravest of problems.

The criminal justice system that manifests itself by the willful failure of the police in preventing crime; in finding and producing evidence before the judiciary to book the culprits; and, in not protecting witnesses, is a perennial failure of Indian democracy. With communal hatred peaking to an unprecedented scale, along with the complicity of the police with the criminals who are aligned with the ruling dispensation, the social fabric is in tatters.

In communalised and casteist narratives of electoral campaigns (and of the “everyday communalism”, as put by Sudha Pai-Sajjan Kumar, a professor), there is a willful and selective amnesia on the part of the pro-NDA narrative-makers. The pre-1990 or pre-Lalu Bihar was no heaven. The US-based political scientist, Harry W. Balir, has written unambiguously in one of his academic essays that the Bihar Legislative Assembly may have been captured at gun point by gangsters had it been an independent country. Needless to add, Blair talked of the pre-Lalu Bihar. So, what did the Lalu-Rabri regime do? They only changed the social composition of the gangsters. Their regime added some subaltern castes into the world of the gangsters and politicians.

Sample this quote from Arvind N. Das’ (1949-2000), The Republic of Bihar (1992):

...The state has been carved out into zones of influence of local ‘leaders’, mostly with daunting criminal records. Many of them are MLAs: some are ministers. From Mohammed Suleiman’s territory in Kishanganj through Pappu Yadav’s domain in Purnea-Madhepura, one can cross Bihar by passing through Anand Mohan Singh’s area and then into the realm of Raghunath Pandey and ‘Samrat’ Ashok and further into the Gopalganj belt of Salaluddin and the Wild West of Champaran. Alternatively, one can go through Makhi Paswan’s Khagaria, Kailu Yadav’s region, into the Dularchand tal and then through Dilip Singh’s land and on to the lawless Kaimur ranges crossing the realm of Surendra Yadav. Other routes are equally dominated...”

null - Photo: Outlook archives
Inside Bihar’s Violent Elections: When Strongmen Rule the Ballot Box

BY Vikas Kumar Jha

All this could sound hackneyed to anyone who knows a bit about Bihar. The 2025 election has not been able to project any leadership or a chief ministerial face who could be looked upon to take the benighted land of Bihar out of its morass. There’s also the Jan Suraaj of Prashant Kishor, which can be an effective spoiler—possibly damaging the RJD and the JD-U more than the BJP. This resource-rich new political formation might emerge in the near future as a short-lived force in Bihar, just like Arvind Kejriwal, who had a brief stint in Delhi.

To people like us, sadly, the polity of the “Internal Colony”—that is Bihar—therefore, still has a long time to wait before any good can be ushered to its people.

(Views expressed are personal)

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Crime, Caste And Politics: The Unbroken Chain of Violence In Bihar
Shutterstock : Migrant Workers
Are Bihar’s Migrant Workers Unsafe In Tamil Nadu? A Look At The BJP-DMK Clash
| Photo: Prashant Panjiar : A Violent Ecosystem: Funeral of 58 Dalits massacred by the upper-caste militia, the Ranvir Sena, at Laxmanpur-Bathe village in Bihar in 1997
Crime Without Punishment
| Photo: Umesh Kumar Ray : Ghosts of the Past: There are many abandoned industries across Bihar
Ghost Mills of Bihar: How Industrial Decline Fuelled Migration And Unemployment
Ian West/AP : Author David Szalay poses for a photo after being named as the winner of the 2025 Booker Prize for the novel "Flesh," at Old Billingsgate, in London, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.
The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

Mohammad Sajjad teaches modern and contemporary history at the Aligarh Muslim University.

This story appeared in print as 'A Morass Of Lies, Deceit And Red Tape' in Outlook’s November 10 issue Solitude Of Power, in which we trace Bihar’s enduring political grammar, where caste equations remain constant, alliances shift like sand, and one man’s survival instinct continues to shape the state’s destiny

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site