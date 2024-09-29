The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) And The Waqf  Worries 

Such a pathetic state of affairs needs to be addressed immediately by many reforms including change in composition of the EC, which defiantly adopts any kind of resolution, disregarding financial implications, sense of justice and the government’s or UGC’s inviolable norms. For instance, for recruitments in the AMU schools, they have outrageously reversed the norms of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS, which has got only 30% component on interview and 70% component on written test). In contrast, AMU schools have got 70% interview and only 30% for written test. This is obviously designed to favour their own candidates, already recruited on temporary basis, in large numbers, in last many years. Likewise, in certain cases, some influential employees have placed themselves in Old Pension Scheme despite having been recruited on regular basis after 2004 (even advertisement of the post was after 2004 making it even stronger case of New Pension Scheme). The Audit and Account of the government needs to make a thorough probe into it. The examination system is thoroughly compromised even at the level of question paper-setting and moderation. Yet, the Controller of Examinations has been continuing in the office since very long. Rules are: these tenure-statutory administrative positions of the University are required to be advertised and filled in for five years. There are many such irregularities, including financial chaos, which need probing by independent government agencies. The assets of such teacher-administrators need to be probed by such agencies rather more thoroughly.