Dossier Diary: Crafting Stories Of Control In Kashmir

License to Create
If any writers in Kashmir have truly enjoyed creative freedom, it’s those who craft the Public Safety Act (PSA) dossiers. While others merely document events, these writers stretch their imagination across centuries, weaving creativity into every line. They don’t write about the love stories of their “subjects”, but these dossiers have profound implications on the lives of those who are written about. Each year, hundreds of people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law that permits authorities to imprison anyone deemed a threat to J&K’s “security” without trial for up to two years. They are booked based on the basis of dossiers produced by the government. Originally enacted in 1978 to combat timber smuggling in J&K, this law was used by erstwhile state governments against dissenters and their opponents. After the abrogation of Article 370, it was adapted under the J&K Reorganisation Act and used against mainstream leaders as well.
On August 5, 2019, amid a complete communication blockade and arrest of thousands, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India. Three former chief ministers, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and several mainstream leaders were among those arrested and placed in detention during that period.
Praise, Criticism, History
The dossier of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reads like this: “The subject (Mehbooba) was born on 22nd of May 1959 at Akhran Nowpora, district Anantnag. The subject is a politician who inherited politics from her father who served as Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K State...The subject started her political journey in 1996 when she contested assembly elections from Bijbehara, Anantnag. In 2004, she won Parliamentary elections from Anantnag. Her political career reached its zenith when on 4 April, 2016, she became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile State of J&K.” Then there is criticism. “The subject is recognised as a hard-headed and scheming person whose actions have been ranging from speeches glorifying militants to creating fears among the majority population based on cheap politics among the masses.”
The dossier writer also adds some history: “The subject (Mehbooba Mufti) is referred for her dangerous and insidious machinations and usurping profile and nature by the masses as ‘Daddy’s girl’ and ‘Kota Rani’ based on the profile of a historical medieval queen of Kashmir, who rose to power by virtue of undertaking intrigues ranging from poisoning of her opponents to ponyardings.”
The choice of Kota Rani reflects contempt for women leaders and the government’s archaic perspective on female politicians. But who cares? The dossier writers get away with anything!
Freedom for All
The dossier of former chief minister Omar Abdullah too starts with his date of birth and goes on to praise him: “The subject was born on 10th March 1970. The subject is a politician who inherited politics from his father and grandfather. The subject became 11th and youngest Chief Minister of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and formed a government in coalition with the Congress party, on 5 January 2009. Over the years, the subject achieved a prominent identity in the politics of erstwhile J&K State and became a popular figure among general masses, especially among youth. This capacity of the subject of influencing people for any cause could be gauged from this fact that he was able to convince his electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak militancy and poll boycotts.”
Sometimes, PSA dossiers dig deep into a person’s childhood. The dossier of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah accused him of “having radical ideology right from childhood”. It criticised him for not covering stories about “good governance or positive intervention by the Indian government”.
Every writer in Kashmir should have the same freedom these dossier writers enjoy. Only then will we see real, in-depth profiles and genuine writing.
Naseer Ganai is Senior Special Correspondent, Outlook
(This appeared in the print as 'Dossier Diary')