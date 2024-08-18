National

Dossier Diary: Crafting Stories Of Control In Kashmir

Each year, hundreds of people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law that permits authorities to imprison anyone deemed a threat to J&K’s “security” without trial for up to two years

Naseer Ganai Diary
Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur
info_icon

License to Create

If any writers in Kashmir have truly enjoyed creative freedom, it’s those who craft the Public Safety Act (PSA) dossiers. While others merely document events, these writers stretch their imagination across centuries, weaving creativity into every line. They don’t write about the love stories of their “subjects”, but these dossiers have profound implications on the lives of those who are written about. Each year, hundreds of people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law that permits authorities to imprison anyone deemed a threat to J&K’s “security” without trial for up to two years. They are booked based on the basis of dossiers produced by the government. Originally enacted in 1978 to combat timber smuggling in J&K, this law was used by erstwhile state governments against dissenters and their opponents. After the abrogation of Article 370, it was adapted under the J&K Reorganisation Act and used against mainstream leaders as well.

On August 5, 2019, amid a complete communication blockade and arrest of thousands, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India. Three former chief ministers, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and several mainstream leaders were among those arrested and placed in detention during that period.

Praise, Criticism, History

The dossier of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reads like this: “The subject (Mehbooba) was born on 22nd of May 1959 at Akhran Nowpora, district Anantnag. The subject is a politician who inherited politics from her father who served as Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K State...The subject started her political journey in 1996 when she contested assembly elections from Bijbehara, Anantnag. In 2004, she won Parliamentary elections from Anantnag. Her political career reached its zenith when on 4 April, 2016, she became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile State of J&K.” Then there is criticism. “The subject is recognised as a hard-headed and scheming person whose actions have been ranging from speeches glorifying militants to creating fears among the majority population based on cheap politics among the masses.”

A girl rides a bicycle as policeman stands guard during curfew in Srinagar | - gettyimages
The Rumours, The Reality, And Unreachable Networks: My Story Of The 2019 Kashmir Curfew

BY Toibah Kirmani

The dossier writer also adds some history: “The subject (Mehbooba Mufti) is referred for her dangerous and insidious machinations and usurping profile and nature by the masses as ‘Daddy’s girl’ and ‘Kota Rani’ based on the profile of a historical medieval queen of Kashmir, who rose to power by virtue of undertaking intrigues ranging from poisoning of her opponents to ponyardings.”

The choice of Kota Rani reflects contempt for women leaders and the government’s archaic perspective on female politicians. But who cares? The dossier writers get away with anything!

Freedom for All

The dossier of former chief minister Omar Abdullah too starts with his date of birth and goes on to praise him: “The subject was born on 10th March 1970. The subject is a politician who inherited politics from his father and grandfather. The subject became 11th and youngest Chief Minister of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and formed a government in coalition with the Congress party, on 5 January 2009. Over the years, the subject achieved a prominent identity in the politics of erstwhile J&K State and became a popular figure among general masses, especially among youth. This capacity of the subject of influencing people for any cause could be gauged from this fact that he was able to convince his electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak militancy and poll boycotts.”

Sometimes, PSA dossiers dig deep into a person’s childhood. The dossier of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah accused him of “having radical ideology right from childhood”. It criticised him for not covering stories about “good governance or positive intervention by the Indian government”.

Every writer in Kashmir should have the same freedom these dossier writers enjoy. Only then will we see real, in-depth profiles and genuine writing.

Naseer Ganai is Senior Special Correspondent, Outlook

(This appeared in the print as 'Dossier Diary')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League: Rishabh Pant Bowls During Opening Match Against South Delhi Superstarz - Watch
  2. Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Historic AUS-ENG Clash Celebrating 150 Years Of Test Cricket In 2027
  3. Pat Cummins Takes Eight-Week Break With Border-Gavaskar Trophy In Sight
  4. Keshav Maharaj Overtakes Hugh Tayfield As South Africa's Leading Spinner
  5. WI Vs SA, 2nd Test: Rabada, Maharaj Help South Africa Seal Series In Guyana
Football News
  1. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut
  2. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well
  3. Ligue 1: PSG Striker Goncalo Ramos Set To Be Out For Three Months With Ankle Injury
  4. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Era Begins With Win - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  4. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Dossier Diary: Crafting Stories Of Control In Kashmir
  2. Excise Policy Scam Case: Supreme Court To Hear BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea On Tuesday
  3. Imagining A Life At Liberty To Do Exactly What We Love
  4. Kolkata Police Summons BJP Leader, 2 Doctors For ‘Misinformation’ In Rape And Murder Case
  5. POV: You're The Ambanis' Golden Retriever
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  2. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
  3. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
  4. UK Plans To Treat Extreme Misogyny As Terrorism
  5. Bangladeshi Political Analysts Urge India To Refix Ties With Dhaka
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know