Dossier Diary: Crafting Stories Of Control In Kashmir

If any writers in Kashmir have truly enjoyed creative freedom, it’s those who craft the Public Safety Act (PSA) dossiers. While others merely document events, these writers stretch their imagination across centuries, weaving creativity into every line. They don’t write about the love stories of their “subjects”, but these dossiers have profound implications on the lives of those who are written about. Each year, hundreds of people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law that permits authorities to imprison anyone deemed a threat to J&K’s “security” without trial for up to two years. They are booked based on the basis of dossiers produced by the government. Originally enacted in 1978 to combat timber smuggling in J&K, this law was used by erstwhile state governments against dissenters and their opponents. After the abrogation of Article 370, it was adapted under the J&K Reorganisation Act and used against mainstream leaders as well.