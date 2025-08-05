National

Day In Pics: August 05, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 05, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

1/16
Industrialist Anil Ambani appears before ED
Anil Ambani appears before ED | Photo: PTI

Industrialist Anil Ambani arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan frauds, in New Delhi.

2/16
Antim Johar of Shibu Soren
Antim Johar of Shibu Soren | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his brother Basant Soren carry mortal remains of their father, former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, in Ranchi.

3/16
Article 370 abrogation anniversary
Article 370 abrogation anniversary | Photo; PTI/S Irfan

Security personnel stand guard on a road on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, in Srinagar.

4/16
NDA parliamentary party meeting Narendra Modi
NDA parliamentary party meeting | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda and others leaves after attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.

5/16
INDIA alliance meeting
INDIA alliance meeting | Photo: AICC via PTI

In this image via AICC, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA alliance, in New Delhi.

6/16
Swollen Ganga floods nearby areas
Swollen Ganga floods nearby areas | Photo: PTI

Flooded Daraganj locality as swollen Ganga river inundates nearby areas, in Prayagraj.

7/16
Antim Johar of Shibu Soren
Antim Johar of Shibu Soren | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren during 'Antim Johar' (last salutation) ceremony for former state chief minister Shibu Soren at the State Legislative Assembly, in Ranchi.

8/16
PM Modi-Philippines Prez meeting
PM Modi-Philippines Prez meeting | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Philippines' President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

9/16
Antim Johar of Shibu Soren
Antim Johar of Shibu Soren | Photo: PTI

Leaders from various political parties and others during a ceremony to pay last respects to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren at the State Legislative Assembly, in Ranchi.

10/16
Satya Pal Malik passes away
Satya Pal Malik passes away | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, in Patna. Malik on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, passed away.

11/16
Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi campaign
Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi campaign | Photo: @gupta_rekha on X via PTI

In this image released by @gupta_rekha via X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh takes part in 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi' campaign, at Sanjay Basti of Timarpur, New Delhi.

12/16
Ganga waterlevel rises in Patna
Ganga waterlevel rises in Patna | Photo: PTI

People with their belongings move to safer places amid the swollen Ganga River during the monsoon season, in Patna.

13/16
Article 370 abrogation anniversary
Article 370 abrogation anniversary | Photo: PTI

Policemen attempt to stop Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers during a protest march demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, in Jammu.

14/16
ENG vs IND: 5th Test- Day 5
IND vs ENG: 5th Test- Day 5 | Photo: @BCCI on X via PTI

In this screenshot from @BCCI via X, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with staff members celebrates after the team won the fifth Test cricket match against England, at The Oval, in London. The series ended in a 2-2 draw.

15/16
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

Houses partially submerged due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.

16/16
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

Houses and other structures being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.











