Day In Pics: August 05, 2025

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Industrialist Anil Ambani arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan frauds, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his brother Basant Soren carry mortal remains of their father, former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, in Ranchi.
Security personnel stand guard on a road on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, in Srinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda and others leaves after attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi.
In this image via AICC, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA alliance, in New Delhi.
Flooded Daraganj locality as swollen Ganga river inundates nearby areas, in Prayagraj.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren during 'Antim Johar' (last salutation) ceremony for former state chief minister Shibu Soren at the State Legislative Assembly, in Ranchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Philippines' President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.
Leaders from various political parties and others during a ceremony to pay last respects to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren at the State Legislative Assembly, in Ranchi.
In this file photo, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, in Patna. Malik on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, passed away.
In this image released by @gupta_rekha via X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh takes part in 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi' campaign, at Sanjay Basti of Timarpur, New Delhi.
People with their belongings move to safer places amid the swollen Ganga River during the monsoon season, in Patna.
Policemen attempt to stop Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers during a protest march demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, in Jammu.
In this screenshot from @BCCI via X, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with staff members celebrates after the team won the fifth Test cricket match against England, at The Oval, in London. The series ended in a 2-2 draw.
Houses partially submerged due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
Houses and other structures being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.