Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea, Champions League: Blues Defeat Piles More Pressure On Maresca
Chelsea was beaten in the Champions League for the first time in nearly three months as Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere set up the equalizer and scored an 83rd-minute winner as Atalanta came from behind to win 2-1. Chelsea, which went ahead through Joao Pedro, dropped out of the top eight automatic qualifying spots to 11th with its second loss. It was a fourth win for Atalanta, which climbed to third. Gianluca Scamacca made it 1-1 by heading home a cross from De Ketelaere, who then drove in a shot that Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE