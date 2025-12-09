NBA 2025: Spurs Duo Barnes-Harper Cancel Queen's First Career Triple-Double As Pelicans Sink By 135-132
The San Antonio Spurs secured a thrilling 135-132 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in a high-scoring Western Conference clash. The Spurs, despite being without star Victor Wembanyama, jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead. However, the Pelicans engineered a massive comeback, led by Derik Queen's triple-double of 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, alongside 32 points from Trey Murphy III. Ultimately, San Antonio's balanced attack, featuring 24 points from Harrison Barnes, held off the furious Pelicans' run to claim a crucial win.
