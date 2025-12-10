India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

India defeated South Africa in the 1st T20I at Cuttack on Tuesday
Proteas were bowled out for 74
Bumrah completed 100 wickets in the T20Is
South Africa were dismissed for its lowest-ever total in T20Is, scoring only 74 as India won the series opener by 101 runs on Tuesday.
Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls and India scored 175-6 after losing the toss.
South Africa never got its chase off the ground and collapsed from 45-3 to 74 all out in 12.3 overs with India’s six bowlers getting at least a wicket each, including Pandya (1-16).
The 2nd IND vs SA T20I saw many records being registered. Check them out -
Proteas registered their lowers total against India (74) in the T20Is with the previous best being 87 all out, that came back in 2022 in Rajkot. Three of their top four lowest totals in T20Is have come against India.
Jasprit Bumrah's 101 T20I wickets saw him become the second IND bowler to complete 100 wickets in men's T20Is after Arshdeep Singh.
Bumrah also became the latest entrant to a special list of bowlers with 100-plus wickets in all three formats. He joins the likes of Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the list.
Hardik Pandya smashed 100 sixes in the format, making him the fourth India to do so. Only Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma are ahead of him in the list.
India has 9 wins of 100-plus margin victories in T20Is, which is the second-most by any team. Only Canada (10) has more such victories of 100-plus runs. India's victories have come against full-member teams.
(with AP inputs)