India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

India's Arshdeep Singh, centre, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

India's Arshdeep Singh, centre, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool