India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Young Indian Guns Up Against Stiff Proteas Challenge

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Time And Live Streaming
The match will get underway at 7:00 PM IST. It will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network, while you can also stream the match live on Jio Hotstar app. The coverage will begin from 6:00 PM on both the platforms.
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Head-to-Head
India - 18
South Africa - 12
No Result - 1
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottineil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Hey There!
Hello cricket fans, welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.