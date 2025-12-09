India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Young Indian Guns Up Against Stiff Proteas Challenge

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: After a humiliating Test series loss at home, followed by RO-KO's magic in ODIs, Men in Blue will be up against the Proteas in the five-match T20I series starting at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack from Tuesday, December 9. Check out the live scores and real-time updates of the here

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I:
India will take on South Africa in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9. X/BCCI
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9. After registering a humiliating 2-0 whitewash in Tests, India made a blistering comeback in the ODIs powered by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's much-anticipated performances. The Indian team's focus is now shifted to the five-match T20I starting at Cuttack as it serves as an importance preparation event for the upcoming T20 World Cup just 2 months away. India is coming off an inspiring 2-1 win against Australia at their home and the young Indian T20 team which is full of explosive batter will look to carry on the winning streak against South Africa as well. The Proteas, on the other hand are also a ferocious T20 unit and would like to dominate the series just as the Tests to gain confidence before the marquee T20 World Cup which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Time And Live Streaming

The match will get underway at 7:00 PM IST. It will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network, while you can also stream the match live on Jio Hotstar app. The coverage will begin from 6:00 PM on both the platforms.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Head-to-Head

India - 18

South Africa - 12

No Result - 1

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottineil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Hey There!

Hello cricket fans, welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.

