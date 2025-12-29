Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch South Derby

Karnataka are the defending champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy
Tamil Nadu and karnataka have won VHT five times - most among all the teams
The match will not be telecast on Star Sports or Jio Hotstar
The defending champions Karnataka will lock horns with the five-time champion Tamil Nadu in a Group A encounter of Round 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday, December 29 at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad.
Karnataka have won both the matches they have played so far in the tournament on the back of consecutive centuries from Devdutt Padikkal. KAR down a strong Kerala side in their last match by 8 wickets while chasing a competitive target of 285 runs. Karun Nair (124) and Padikkal (130) smashed centuries for KAR to get them over the line quite comfortably without much fuss.
Tamil Nadu, on the other hand lost a close match against Madhya Pradesh by 2 wickets after winning their first match against Puducherry. The five-time champions will look to find their winning momentum back against the traditional rivals, Karnataka.
Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Monday, 29 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 2 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. This match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will not be aired on television or streamed on Jio Hotstar.
Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Dhruv Prabhakar, Shreyas Gopal, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhilash Shetty, Manvanth Kumar L, Harshil Dharmani, Shreesha Achar, Prasidh Krishna, Sharath BR, KL Rahul
Tamil Nadu: Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan(w/c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Ali, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sunny Sandhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Govinth Ganesh, Sachin Rathi, Karthick Manikandan, Boopathi Kumar, CV Achyuth, Athish SR