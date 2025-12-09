IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: South Africa Win Toss, Elect To Field First

India and South Africa are up against in the 1st T20I at Cuttack
Sanju Samson misses out in the 1st T20I
India and South Africa are locking horns in the 1st T20 of the five-match T20 series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, 2025.
South Africa whitewashed the Test series by 2-0, followed by the three-match ODI series that India conquered by 2-1. Now both the teams will be up against in the most explosive form of the game and both the teams will be desperate to start it with a bang and gain momentum going into the 2nd match.
IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Toss Updates
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st T20I.
IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network, while you can also stream the match live on Jio Hotstar app. The match will begin from 7:00 PM on both the platforms.