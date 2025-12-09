IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: South Africa Win Toss, Elect To Field First

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Check out the live streaming, toss update, playing XI of the 1st T20 between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9

Updated on:
IND Vs SA, 1st T20I Toss Update and Playing 11
India set to face South Africa in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9. Photo: X/BCCI
  • India and South Africa are up against in the 1st T20I at Cuttack

  • South Africa won the toss and chose to field.

  • Sanju Samson misses out in the 1st T20I

India and South Africa are locking horns in the 1st T20 of the five-match T20 series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, 2025.

South Africa whitewashed the Test series by 2-0, followed by the three-match ODI series that India conquered by 2-1. Now both the teams will be up against in the most explosive form of the game and both the teams will be desperate to start it with a bang and gain momentum going into the 2nd match.

IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Toss Updates

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st T20I.

IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network, while you can also stream the match live on Jio Hotstar app. The match will begin from 7:00 PM on both the platforms.

