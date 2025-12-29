Bengal Vs Chandigarh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN Opt To Bowl First - Mohammed Shami In Action

Bengal face Chandigarh in a group B clash on December 29
The match is taking place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Bengal have won the toss and elected to bowl first
The Bengal team, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will be looking to bounce back after a mixed start in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B. With seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami leading the bowling attack alongside the ever-reliable Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, Bengal’s bowling unit has the experience to trouble any batting line-up on its day.
Their batting, anchored by Easwaran and supported by the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Abishek Porel, has the depth to post competitive totals, but consistency will be key if they’re to climb up the points table.
On the other side, Chandigarh are eager to register their first win of the campaign and will lean heavily on their top order to set the tone. Led by captain Manan Vohra, their batting boasts dangerous hitters like Arslan Khan, Tushar Joshi and Arjun Azad, who can turn the game with quick runs if given room early.
The bowling attack, with options such as Taranpreet Singh and Jagjit Singh, will aim to strike early and make life difficult for Bengal’s batters on a pitch that has offered something for both disciplines so far.
Bengal Vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bengal Vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Chandigarh: Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra(c), Arjun Azad, Tushar Joshi, Nikhil Thakur(w), Sanyam Saini, Taranpreet Singh, Jagjit Singh, Nishunk Birla, Rohit Dhanda, Hartejassvi Kapoor
Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Mukesh Kumar
Bengal Vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 3 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. This match between Bengal vs Chandigarh will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.