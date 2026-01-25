Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C: Bengal Rout Services To Enter Quarters; Uttarakhand Keep Pressure On Haryana

Bengal have now moved to 30 points, while the race for second place continues between Haryana, Services, and Uttarakhand

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C Report
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengal qualify for the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26

  • Mohammed Shami starred with the ball in their victory over Services

  • Uttarakhand and Haryana in battle for the 2nd spot

A dominant Bengal completed a facile innings and 46-run bonus point victory over Services in their Elite Group C match to storm into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals here Sunday.

Bengal enforced follow-on after bundling out Services for 186 in their first innings after piling up a massive 519 in their first essay.

Having taken a lead of 333 runs, Bengal bowlers once again produced a disciplined performance to skittle out Services for 287, following Mohammed Shami's exploits on the third day when the out-of-favour India seamer wreaked havoc to return excellent figures of 5/51 in 16 overs, giving the national selectors yet another remainder of his prowess in the red-ball format.

Resuming the fourth and final day's play two wickets short of victory, Bengal got the job done in less than half an hour to sit right on top of the points table in Group C.

Bengal have now moved to 30 points, while the race for second place continues between Haryana, Services, and Uttarakhand.

Shami sizzled with the ball in the second innings after Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal and Akash Deep bagged seven wickets between them in Services' first essay. Earlier, Bengal's foundation for the big win was laid by veteran Sudip Chatterjee's maiden double century in his 14th season of first-class cricket.

Related Content
Related Content

When Services batted for the second time in the match after Bengal decided to enforce follow-on, skipper Rajat Paliwal put up a brave resistance to top score for his side with a defiant 83 off 160 balls.

Paliwal also stitched a partnership of 119 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohit Ahlawat (62 off 93 balls), and then Jayant Goyat struck an unbeaten run-a-ball 68 batting at number nine to delay the inevitable on the fourth evening.

Brief Scores

In Kalyani: Bengal 1st innings 519 beat Services 186 and 287 all out in 75 overs (Rajat Paliwal 83, Jayant Goyat not out 68, Mohit Ahlawat 62; Mohammed Shami 5/51) innings and 46 runs.

In Nadiad: Gujarat 175 & 347 in 89.4 overs (Jaymeet Patel 101, Urvil Patel 64; Karn Sharma 5/87) lost to Railways 424 and 99/2 in 20.5 overs (Vivek Singh 42, Ravi Singh not out 34; Siddharth Desai 2/34) by 8 wickets.

In Fulung: Assam 247 & 158 all out in 64.3 overs (Mukhtar Hussain 46; Aman Kumar 5/27) lost to Haryana 236 and 175/1 29.3 overs (Ankit Kumar 74, Ashish Siwach 59) by 9 wickets.

In Agartala: Tripura 266 & 258 all out in 90.3 overs (Sentu Sarkar 57, Bikramjit Debnath 48; Mayank Mishra 4/80) lost to Uttarakhand 301 and 224/1 in 65 overs (Bhupen Lalwani not out 100, Kunal Chandela not out 83) by 9 wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kiwis Lose Seifert; Phillips, Chapman At Crease | NZ 36/3 (6)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Name 15‑Member Squad After Reversing Boycott Threat

  3. Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir’s Son Accused Of Sexual Assault By Housemaid

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Accepts ICC Decision On Removal And Replacement By Scotland

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva, Australian Open: Ukrainian Sets Up Coco Gauff QF Clash

  2. Alex de Minaur Vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2026: Home Favourite Cruises Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Storms Into Quarters

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Breezes Past Tommy Paul To Seal Meeting With Alex De Minaur In Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Learner Tien Sweeps Away Daniil Medvedev To Secure First Grand Slam Quarterfinals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  3. Women Work Three times Harder Than Men to Earn Space in Politics, says Vasundhara Raje

  4. Day In Pics: January 24, 2026

  5. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  2. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  3. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  4. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  5. Chile Declares Catastrophe As 18 Killed In Raging Wildfires

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley