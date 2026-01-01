Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings only undefeated team in SA20 2026 so far
Durban Super Giants placed third with one win, one loss and a no result
Super Giants won the toss and opted to field against Super Kings
Joburg Super Kings take on Durban Super Giants in match 9 of SA20 2026 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday (January 1). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.
Currently placed second, the Super Kings are the only undefeated team this season so far with two wins from as many games. The Super Giants are third with one win, one loss and one no result.
Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Toss Update
Durban Super Giants won the toss and opted to field against Joburg Super Kings.
Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Playing XIs
Durban Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, David Wiese, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson
Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Squads
Durban Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, David Wiese, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad, Andile Simelane, Gysbert Wege, David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Marques Ackerman, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Dayyaan Galiem
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Duan Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Richard Gleeson, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nandre Burger, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Jarren Bacher, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley, Imran Tahir, James Vince