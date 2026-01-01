Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 9 of SA20 2026 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
bhuvan gupta
Captains Faf du Plessis (left) and Aiden Markram at the toss for the SA20 match between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants. Photo: X/SA20_League
  • Joburg Super Kings only undefeated team in SA20 2026 so far

  • Durban Super Giants placed third with one win, one loss and a no result

  • Super Giants won the toss and opted to field against Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings take on Durban Super Giants in match 9 of SA20 2026 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday (January 1). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.

Currently placed second, the Super Kings are the only undefeated team this season so far with two wins from as many games. The Super Giants are third with one win, one loss and one no result.  

Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Toss Update

Durban Super Giants won the toss and opted to field against Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, David Wiese, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Joburg Super Kings Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Squads

Durban Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, David Wiese, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad, Andile Simelane, Gysbert Wege, David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Marques Ackerman, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Dayyaan Galiem

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Duan Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Richard Gleeson, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nandre Burger, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Jarren Bacher, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley, Imran Tahir, James Vince

