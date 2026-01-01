Al-Ahli Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action

Al-Nassr played a 2-2 draw with Al-Ettifaq in their last outing
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for league leaders Al-Nassr in their last match of 2025
Al-Ahli stand fourth in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 with 22 points
Al-Nassr visit Al-Ahli at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season on Friday (January 2, 2026). Watch the SPL football match live.
Jorge Jesus' Al-Nassr, on top of the standings with 31 points, will come into this match after being held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Ettifaq on December 30. It was the first time in the season that Cristiano Ronaldo's side did not win, having notched up 10 victories on the bounce prior to that.
Ronaldo, who will turn 41 in February, continues to score freely, and found the back of the net against Al-Ettifaq as well. The football superstar signed off from 2025 with over 30 goals in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Al-Ahli stand fourth with 22 points, and have won three of their last six matches across all competitions. They blanked Al Feiha 2–0 at home in their last outing on December 30.
Al-Ahli Vs Al-Nassr: Head-To-Head Record
The two sides have met 86 times overall, with each of them winning 34 times and 18 games ending in draws. But Al-Nassr have dominated the recent encounters, only letting Al-Ahli win one of their previous six face-offs.
Al-Ahli Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match be played?
The Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 11pm IST.
Where will the Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. The game will be shown on Thmanyah in Saudi Arabia and Sport TV MultiscreenSport, TV4 in Portugal.