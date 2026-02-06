Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Kick-Off Soon; Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing For 2nd Straight Game

File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Al-Nassr leaving from Riyadh for a Saudi Pro League 2025-26 game against Al-Ahli. Photo: X/AlNassr FC

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, matchday 21 clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday (February 6). Jorge Jesus's side stand third in the league with 46 points, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal but with a game in hand. The major talking point, however, is whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will take the pitch, having refused to play the previous game owing to his unhappiness with the ownership. Follow the live scores and updates from the SPL football clash.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Feb 2026, 10:45:00 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Tigers' Starting XI This is how Al-Ittihad line up for their Al-Nassr visit: 📋 Here's the lineup for #Ittihad_AlNassr game ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/B9DE2JxkaH — Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) February 6, 2026

6 Feb 2026, 10:23:08 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League: No Ronaldo! Confirmation coming in that Cristiano Ronaldo is missing his second consecutive league game for Al-Nassr amid dissatisfaction with the team's running. Here's how Al-Alami line up tonight: Meeting is about to start. 💛 pic.twitter.com/X0CGKNBYyQ — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 6, 2026