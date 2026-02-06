Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Kick-Off Soon; Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing For 2nd Straight Game
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad Live Updates, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Catch the latest score from the SPL 2025-26, matchday 21 clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Al-Nassr leaving from Riyadh for a Saudi Pro League 2025-26 game against Al-Ahli. Photo: X/AlNassr FC
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, matchday 21 clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday (February 6). Jorge Jesus's side stand third in the league with 46 points, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal but with a game in hand. The major talking point, however, is whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will take the pitch, having refused to play the previous game owing to his unhappiness with the ownership. Follow the live scores and updates from the SPL football clash.
LIVE UPDATES
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Tigers' Starting XI
This is how Al-Ittihad line up for their Al-Nassr visit: