Luka Modric Reveals Why Jose Mourinho Made Cristiano During Real Madrid Stint

Croatian International Luka Modric spilled some beans on the hot and cold relationship between Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portugal star's days in Real Madrid before he moved to Juventus in 2018

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Luka Modric reveals Mourinho-Ronaldos equation in Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho talks to Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Real Madrid Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho shared a turbulent relationship during their Real Madrid days

  • Ronaldo is the highest goal scorer for Real Madrid with 451 goals

  • Modric remembers how Mourinho once reduced Ronaldo to tears for not chasing opposition's full-back

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears by Jose Mourinho during their time together at Real Madrid, according to Luka Modric.

Croatia international Modric played for Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu for one season after joining from Tottenham in 2012.

Despite Ronaldo being well on his way to becoming Madrid's record goalscorer, which he achieved by reaching 450 before leaving for Juventus in 2018, the Portuguese duo had a tumultuous relationship.

The 40-year-old midfielder's comments supported that narrative, but he retains a soft spot for Mourinho, who is now coaching Benfica after an unsuccessful stint at Fenerbahce.

"I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn't chase the opposing full-back," AC Milan star Modric told La Corriere della Sera.

"Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he's honest. He treated Sergio Ramos and the new arrivals the same way: if he had to tell you something, he'd tell you."

Modric added: "[Mourinho is] special – as a coach and as a person. He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived. I'm sorry I only had him for one season."

Related Content
Related Content

Modric has enjoyed an impressive debut season at San Siro, helping Massimiliano Allegri's side to second in Serie A, one point adrift of leaders Inter.

The Rossoneri, who travel to Cagliari on Friday, are one of only three sides in the top five European leagues who are yet to lose an away game in the 2025-26 campaign, raising hope of just a second Scudetto success in 15 seasons.

"At Milan, you always have to play to win. It's possible [to win the league this year], but there's a long way to go," said Modric.

"Never say never. We have a lot of room for improvement, but the coach is doing a great job. Our goal must always be to aim for the top.

"In football, as in life, you should never dwell too much on the future. After every match, there's another."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

  2. 'What Happens After Rohit-Kohli Stop Playing?': R Ashwin Not Sure Of ODIs' Future After 2027 World Cup

  3. Australia Name Provisional 2026 T20 World Cup Squad - Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

  4. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  2. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  3. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  4. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fire-Hit Goa Nightclub Was Built Illegally On Salt Pan: Probe Report

  2. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  3. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  4. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  5. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Sydney Sends Message Of Peace For New Year After Bondi Attack

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  4. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

  5. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller