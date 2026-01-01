Luka Modric Reveals Why Jose Mourinho Made Cristiano During Real Madrid Stint

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho shared a turbulent relationship during their Real Madrid days
Ronaldo is the highest goal scorer for Real Madrid with 451 goals
Modric remembers how Mourinho once reduced Ronaldo to tears for not chasing opposition's full-back
Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears by Jose Mourinho during their time together at Real Madrid, according to Luka Modric.
Croatia international Modric played for Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu for one season after joining from Tottenham in 2012.
Despite Ronaldo being well on his way to becoming Madrid's record goalscorer, which he achieved by reaching 450 before leaving for Juventus in 2018, the Portuguese duo had a tumultuous relationship.
The 40-year-old midfielder's comments supported that narrative, but he retains a soft spot for Mourinho, who is now coaching Benfica after an unsuccessful stint at Fenerbahce.
"I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn't chase the opposing full-back," AC Milan star Modric told La Corriere della Sera.
"Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he's honest. He treated Sergio Ramos and the new arrivals the same way: if he had to tell you something, he'd tell you."
Modric added: "[Mourinho is] special – as a coach and as a person. He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived. I'm sorry I only had him for one season."
Modric has enjoyed an impressive debut season at San Siro, helping Massimiliano Allegri's side to second in Serie A, one point adrift of leaders Inter.
The Rossoneri, who travel to Cagliari on Friday, are one of only three sides in the top five European leagues who are yet to lose an away game in the 2025-26 campaign, raising hope of just a second Scudetto success in 15 seasons.
"At Milan, you always have to play to win. It's possible [to win the league this year], but there's a long way to go," said Modric.
"Never say never. We have a lot of room for improvement, but the coach is doing a great job. Our goal must always be to aim for the top.
"In football, as in life, you should never dwell too much on the future. After every match, there's another."