Benfica Vs Real Madrid, Champions League: 'Our Goal Isn't To Take Revenge' - Arbeloa

Real Madrid, the 15-time champions, missed the automatic last 16 bracket (ninth)
The Benfica Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff leg 1 match kicks off at 1:30 AM IST tonight
The return leg at Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for February 26, with the same kick-off time
Alvaro Arbeloa insisted only a "complete" performance from his Real Madrid players would be enough to beat Benfica, but said revenge was not on his mind.
Madrid return to the Estadio da Luz 16 days after they were beaten 4-2 by Benfica in their final match of the league phase, a result that saw them drop out of the top eight.
The match finished in dramatic circumstances, with Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scoring in the 98th minute to help send Jose Mourinho's side through to the next round.
But since that defeat at the death, Los Blancos have won each of their last three LaLiga games, including a 4-1 triumph over Real Sociedad over the weekend.
Madrid have also won eight of their last 10 Champions League games against Portuguese sides (D1 L1), netting 2.2 goals on average per fixture during that time.
However, across their last 11 matches in the UEFA's flagship competition, Madrid have lost more often (six) than they have won (five), and Arbeloa is under no illusions about the task ahead for his team.
"Benfica will be very good tomorrow, and we must be ready. They have an incredible leader who tells them how to play, and that's their coach," Arbeloa told reporters.
"Our goal isn't to take revenge on Benfica, our goal is to win the Champions League, and beating Benfica is a step in that direction.
"To win, we will have to play very well, and to do that, we will have to do many things right. We will have to defend well and attack well.
"We will have to stay focused on set pieces. And we will have to play a very complete game for 90 minutes."
Arbeloa also credited his players for their recent upturn in form, having lost just two of their eight matches across all competitions under the former Madrid defender.
Since Arbeloa's first game in charge, a 2-1 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey last 16, Los Blancos have beaten the likes of Valencia, Monaco, and a Sociedad side who came into their clash last Saturday who were unbeaten in their last 11 matches.
"Since I arrived, I have seen a very positive attitude from all the players, and that has been key," Arbeloa added.
"In football, it's much easier to be a manager than a player, because it's easier to say what needs to be done than to do it.
"So much credit must go to the players. To their effort and hard work. The good results come thanks to the players we have, who prepare for every match as if it were a final.
"And with that mentality, that high standard, good results are coming. But we are confident that we can go even further."
Benfica have won three of their four Champions League/European Cup against Madrid (L1) and come into the game with an impressive recent record at home.
Indeed, Mourinho's men have emerged victorious in their previous two Champions League home games (2-0 v Napoli and 4-2 v Madrid).
The only previous occasion in which they have won three in a row in the same edition was in 1994-95, in their first three matches following the competition's rebrand.
And in their first clash, Benfica attempted 14 shots in the first half, with Los Blancos only ever facing more shots in the opening 45 minutes of a Champions League game on record once before (since 2003-04), facing 15 against Juventus in November 2013.
"Benfica did not surprise me last time at all, because I know what all of Jose Mourinho's teams are like," Arbeloa said of their previous meeting.
"It would be the same even if he played with the youth team.
"It's a new match, nothing like the one three weeks ago. We've analysed it and we're ready. I can't ask for more from the players than what they have shown so far."