Benfica Vs Real Madrid, Champions League: 'Our Goal Isn't To Take Revenge' - Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid travel to Portugal to take on Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie. The last time these two teams met, Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored in the 98th minute to help send Jose Mourinho's side through to the playoffs. Read what Arbeloa said before the Lisbon match

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa
Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid, the 15-time champions, missed the automatic last 16 bracket (ninth)

  • The Benfica Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff leg 1 match kicks off at 1:30 AM IST tonight

  • The return leg at Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for February 26, with the same kick-off time

Alvaro Arbeloa insisted only a "complete" performance from his Real Madrid players would be enough to beat Benfica, but said revenge was not on his mind. 

Madrid return to the Estadio da Luz 16 days after they were beaten 4-2 by Benfica in their final match of the league phase, a result that saw them drop out of the top eight. 

The match finished in dramatic circumstances, with Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scoring in the 98th minute to help send Jose Mourinho's side through to the next round. 

But since that defeat at the death, Los Blancos have won each of their last three LaLiga games, including a 4-1 triumph over Real Sociedad over the weekend. 

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho, second left, attends a team's training session in London, England ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea. - FILe | Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Benfica Vs Real Madrid, Champions League: 'A Wounded King Is Dangerous' - Jose Mourinho

BY Associated Press

Madrid have also won eight of their last 10 Champions League games against Portuguese sides (D1 L1), netting 2.2 goals on average per fixture during that time.

However, across their last 11 matches in the UEFA's flagship competition, Madrid have lost more often (six) than they have won (five), and Arbeloa is under no illusions about the task ahead for his team.

Related Content
Related Content

"Benfica will be very good tomorrow, and we must be ready. They have an incredible leader who tells them how to play, and that's their coach," Arbeloa told reporters. 

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe sits on the bench prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) - AP/Manu Fernandez
UEFA Champions League Playoffs, Leg 1 Preview: Real Madrid Meet Benfica, Again; Work Cut Out For PSG, Inter Milan

BY Associated Press

"Our goal isn't to take revenge on Benfica, our goal is to win the Champions League, and beating Benfica is a step in that direction.

"To win, we will have to play very well, and to do that, we will have to do many things right. We will have to defend well and attack well.

"We will have to stay focused on set pieces. And we will have to play a very complete game for 90 minutes."

Arbeloa also credited his players for their recent upturn in form, having lost just two of their eight matches across all competitions under the former Madrid defender. 

Since Arbeloa's first game in charge, a 2-1 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey last 16, Los Blancos have beaten the likes of Valencia, Monaco, and a Sociedad side who came into their clash last Saturday who were unbeaten in their last 11 matches. 

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal and Robert Lewandowski react as Girona player celebrate after winning a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona in Girona, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Joan MonfortJoan Monfort
Girona 2-1 Barcelona: Yamal Misses Penalty In Catalan Derby; Barca Trail Real Madrid In La Liga Title Race

BY Photo Webdesk

"Since I arrived, I have seen a very positive attitude from all the players, and that has been key," Arbeloa added. 

"In football, it's much easier to be a manager than a player, because it's easier to say what needs to be done than to do it.

"So much credit must go to the players. To their effort and hard work. The good results come thanks to the players we have, who prepare for every match as if it were a final.

"And with that mentality, that high standard, good results are coming. But we are confident that we can go even further."

Benfica have won three of their four Champions League/European Cup against Madrid (L1) and come into the game with an impressive recent record at home. 

Indeed, Mourinho's men have emerged victorious in their previous two Champions League home games (2-0 v Napoli and 4-2 v Madrid).

The only previous occasion in which they have won three in a row in the same edition was in 1994-95, in their first three matches following the competition's rebrand.

And in their first clash, Benfica attempted 14 shots in the first half, with Los Blancos only ever facing more shots in the opening 45 minutes of a Champions League game on record once before (since 2003-04), facing 15 against Juventus in November 2013.

"Benfica did not surprise me last time at all, because I know what all of Jose Mourinho's teams are like," Arbeloa said of their previous meeting.

"It would be the same even if he played with the youth team.

"It's a new match, nothing like the one three weeks ago. We've analysed it and we're ready. I can't ask for more from the players than what they have shown so far."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NEP Vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Associate Nations Battle In Dead Rubber At Wankhede Stadium

  2. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

  3. NZ Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Competition's History

  4. Former Cricket Captains Release Joint-Statement For Pakistan Government In Support Of Imran Khan

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

  5. Delhi Traffic Curbs During AI Summit Raise Concerns for CBSE Board Exam Students

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  5. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight