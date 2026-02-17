Benfica Vs Real Madrid, Champions League: 'A Wounded King Is Dangerous' - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's Benfica welcome Real Madrid to the Estadio da Luz for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff first leg match. The Portuguese side defeated the record 15-time champions 4-2 in the final round of the league phase to grab the last spot in the playoffs. Read what Mourinho said before the Lisbon match

Benficas head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho, second left, attends a team's training session in London, England ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Chelsea. FILe | Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
  • The Benfica Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff leg 1 match kicks off at 1:30 AM IST tonight

  • The return leg at Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for February 26, with the same kick-off time

  • Benfica finished 24th in the league standings, while Real Madrid just missed the automatic last 16 bracket (ninth)

José Mourinho believes Real Madrid is "wounded" after the shock loss to Benfica and doesn't think it will take a miracle to stun the Spanish giant again in the Champions League.

Benfica defeated Madrid 4-2 in the final round of the league phase to grab the last spot in the playoffs, and in the process dropped the 15-time champion out of the eight automatic qualification places for the round of 16.

Coach Mourinho's Benfica and his former team meet again in Lisbon on Tuesday in the first leg of the knockout stage.

"They are wounded," Mourinho said Monday. "And a wounded king is dangerous. We will play the first leg with our heads, with ambition and confidence. We know what we did to the kings of the Champions League."

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho runs celebrating at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Benfica and Real Madrid, in Lisbon. File Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Mourinho acknowledged that Madrid remained heavily favored and it would take a near-perfect show for Benfica to advance.

"I don't think it takes a miracle for Benfica to eliminate Real Madrid. I think we need to be at our highest level. I don't even say high, I mean maximum, almost bordering on perfection, which does not exist. But not a miracle," he said.

"Real Madrid is Real Madrid, with history, knowledge, ambition. The only comparable thing is that we are two giants. Beyond that, there is nothing else. But football has this power and we can win."

Benfica-vs-Real-Madrid-Champions-League-Soccer-3-Andreas-Schjelderup
Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Benfica and Real Madrid, in Lisbon. File Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Benfica's dramatic win in Lisbon three weeks ago came thanks to a last-minute header by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, allowing the team to grab the 24th and final spot for the knockout stage on goal difference.

"Trubin won't be in the attack this time," Mourinho joked.

"I'm very used to these kinds of ties, I've been doing it all my life," he said. "People often think you need a certain result in the first leg for this or that reason. I say there is no definitive result."

