Champions League: Real Madrid Send Evidence To UEFA Over Vinicius Racism Claim Against Benfica

Real Madrid have handed UEFA “all available evidence” after Vinicius Junior alleged he was racially abused during the Champions League win at Benfica

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues with referee François Letexier after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Real Madrid have submitted evidence to UEFA of alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior in Lisbon

  • UEFA has appointed a special investigator after the incident during Madrid’s 1-0 win at Estadio da Luz

  • Vinicius claims Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni used a racial slur; the Argentine has denied the accusation

Real Madrid have submitted “all available evidence” to UEFA regarding the alleged racist insult directed at Vinicius Junior during their UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica on Tuesday night.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that today it has submitted all available evidence to UEFA regarding the incidents that occurred last Tuesday, February 17, during the Champions League match our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica,” a club statement read.

“Our club has actively collaborated with the investigation opened by UEFA following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match.”

The incident, which has shocked the footballing world, occurred during Madrid’s 1-0 win in Lisbon in the first leg of the knockout stage. UEFA has appointed a special investigator on Wednesday to collect evidence and review what happened at the Estadio da Luz.

Vinicius Accuses Prestianni Of Racial Slur

Vinicius alleged that Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni called him “monkey” after the Brazilian forward scored the winning goal. This followed a confrontation near the Benfica corner flag, where the home players reacted to Vinicius’ elaborate celebration, which earned him a booking.

Prestianni covered his mouth with his shirt while speaking to Vinicius. However, the Benfica player has denied racially abusing Vinicius, who has previously faced repeated racist abuse in Spain.

“Real Madrid appreciates the unanimous support, backing, and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all areas of the global football community,” the club said. “Real Madrid will continue working, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence, and hate in sports and society.”

Benfica Respond; FIFA President Reacts

Benfica stated that Prestianni is the victim of a “defamation campaign” and welcomed UEFA’s investigation, saying the club “fully supports and believes the version presented” by the Argentine player.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday he was “shocked and saddened to see the incident of alleged racism”. He also praised the referee for activating the anti-racism protocol during the match, which led to a stoppage of nearly 10 minutes.

(With AP Inputs)

