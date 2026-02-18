Benfica Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Vinicius Goal Seals Away Win As Racism Row Halts Play In Lisbon

Real Madrid beat hosts Benfica 1-0 in the chaotic first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Tuesday night. Vinicius Junior scored the winner in the 50th minute for the 15-time champions from Spain, even as the match halted for an alleged racist abuse. The Brazilian was booked for excessive celebration, then accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially insulting him. The visitors walked off the pitch, and play was stopped for 10 minutes. Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was shown two yellow cards in the 85th minute. The former Los Blancos boss will miss the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior reacts at the end of a Champions League playoff soccer match between Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
1/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-José Mourinho
Benfica's head coach José Mourinho receives a red card by referee François Letexier, during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Real Madrids Vinícius Júnior
A plastic bottle filled with water is thrown from the stands toward Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Real Madrids Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid-Vinicius Junior argues with Benficas head coach José Mourinho
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues with Benfica's head coach José Mourinho after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Real Madrids Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues with Benfica players after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe fights for the ball during a Champions League playoff soccer match soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni fights for the ball against Benfica's Rafa Silva during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold fights for the ball against Benfica's Samuel Dahl during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Alvaro Carreras
Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras fights for the ball against Benfica's Amar Dedic and Leandro Barreiro during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Arda Guler
Real Madrid's Arda Guler fights for the ball against Benfica's Samuel Dahl during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe fights for the ball against Benfica's Amar Dedic and Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/13
Benfica Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Playoff-Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni fights for the ball against Benfica's Rafa Silva during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XI

  2. Sri Lanka A Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Anushka Sanjeewani Falls To Phannita Maya

  3. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

  5. Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: 12-Year Wait Ends For Rhinos With Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  2. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  3. AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

  4. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  5. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  3. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

  4. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  5. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz