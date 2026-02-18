Benfica Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Vinicius Goal Seals Away Win As Racism Row Halts Play In Lisbon
Real Madrid beat hosts Benfica 1-0 in the chaotic first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Tuesday night. Vinicius Junior scored the winner in the 50th minute for the 15-time champions from Spain, even as the match halted for an alleged racist abuse. The Brazilian was booked for excessive celebration, then accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially insulting him. The visitors walked off the pitch, and play was stopped for 10 minutes. Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was shown two yellow cards in the 85th minute. The former Los Blancos boss will miss the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.
