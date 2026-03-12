UEFA Champions League: Chelsea's Pedro Neto Shoves PSG Ball Boy, Apologises - Watch Video

Summary of this article
CHE's Neto seemed to have shoved a PSG ball boy
The Portuguese winger was not booked for his actions by the referee
Neto and Rosenior later apologised for the actions on the field
Chelsea's winger Pedro has apologized for shoving a PSG ball boy during his side's 5-2 demolition in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.
The incident after the ball had gone out of play down the right in stoppage time when the former Wolves winger tried to start the game quickly by snatching the ball from the boy but the latter seemed to have held onto the ball.
Neto shoved the boy that saw him tumble backwards into the advertising board.
The boy got back up and appeared unharmed. He was comforted by some PSG players as others indulged in some pushing and shoving, while other PSG players scolded Neto.
PSG players were not happy with Neto's actions as they surrounded the referee to book the Portuguese winger. However, Neto was not punished by the referee over the incident.
Neto later apologized for his actions.
“I want to come out and apologize for what happened on the pitch,” Neto told TNT Sports after the game. “I’ve spoken with the ball boy. With the emotions of the game, we were losing, I wanted to pick up the ball. I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and I am sorry, as I’m not like this.”
“I gave him my shirt as well,” Neto said. “He was happy that I gave him the shirt and said sorry like, 35 times.”
Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior also apologized for Neto's actions on behalf of the London club.
“I saw there was an altercation,” Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior said. “I haven’t seen (the incident). If there is wrongdoing on our part, I apologize on behalf of the club (and) Pedro has done so in interviews.”
Rosenior said he should have helped his players focus better after the incident, which was followed moments later by PSG’s fifth goal.
“It’s on me,” he said. “We have to manage the moments better.”
Speaking on the game, Chelsea have a huge margin to climb when they head back to London and welcome the reigning champions for the second leg in the Round of 16 tie. The Blues will need a miracle if they are avoid going out in the knockout phase in the European competition.