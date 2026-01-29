Who's Anatoliy Trubin? Man Who Helped Benfica Beat Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League

Benfica beat Real Madrid by 4-2 to qualify for the Champions League playoffs on the back of a last-minute goal by Anatoliy Trubin

Vikas Patwal
Benfica vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Anatoliy Trubin scored a last-gasp goal to get Benfica through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 in matchday 8 against Real Madrid. Photo: X/UEFA Champions League 2025-26
  • Benfica beat Real Madrid by 4-2 to make it into the Last of 16 of UEFA Champions League 2025-26

  • Real Madrid is now pushed into the playoff round where they'll fight to save their campaign

  • Kylian Mbappe scored a brace for Madrid in the game

Anatoliy Trubin's last-gasp against Real Madrid secured Benfica's Champions League Last 16 place, sending a wave of euphoria among his fans and manager Jose Mourinho.

It was a highly emotional night for Mourinho as his team barely managed to scrape into the last 16 on goal difference courtesy of a dramatic 98th-minute header from Trubin.

Before the match, Real Madrid were 3rd in the Champions League table and needed only a draw to keep their position in the top 9. On the other hand, Benfica were outside the knockout places, and they had to win at all costs to stay in the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe struck the first, taking Madrid ahead in the game; however, Benfica made an amazing comeback with three consecutive goals. Though Mbappe's brace again brought him back into the game, reducing the difference to just one goal.

Benfica needed a win with a two-goal lead, and as the match approached its end, it was looking curtains for them until Anatoliy Trubin scored that last-gasp goal to take the Lisbon side into the top 16.

Watch the glimpse of the moment of the match by Anatoliy Trubin:

Who Is Anatoliy Trubin?

Anatoliy Trubin is a Ukrainian goalkeeper who was born on August 1, 2001, in Donetsk, Ukraine. Trubin is widely renowned for his on-field gravitas, exceptional shot-stopping, and distribution skills. He gained widespread popularity during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he gained the reputation of Ukraine's best goalkeeper.

Trubin was transferred to Benfica in August 2023 for a reported 10 million pounds plus 1 million pounds in bonuses for a five-year contract until 2028 with a 100 million pounds release clause. At Benfica, he played a crucial role in winning his team the Taça da Liga in the 2024–25 season and the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira in 2025.

Trubin made his debut for the Senior Ukraine team on March 31, 2021, and since has featured in 25 matches for his nation across UEFA Nations League matches, World Cup qualifiers, and European Championship qualifiers.

Published At:
  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus