Real Madrid 2-1 Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Vinicius Jr Guides Los Blancos Into Round Of 16
With the winning goal and another corner-flag dance, Vinicius Junior fittingly had the final say in an emotionally charged rematch with Benfica to guide Real Madrid into the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (February 25, 2026). Playing a week after being the target of alleged racial abuse in the first leg, Vinicius wrapped up Madrid’s 2-1 win over the Portuguese team — and a 3-1 victory on aggregate — with his team’s second goal in the 80th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
