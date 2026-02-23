Champions League: UEFA Suspends Prestianni After Vinicius Racism Allegation, To Miss Real Madrid Vs Benfica Match

UEFA has provisionally banned Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for one match after Vinicius alleged racial abuse, with the Argentine missing the Champions League second leg against Real Madrid

Updated on:
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Gianluca Prestianni provisional suspension update Vinicius Racism
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni reacts after missing a chance during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Benfica and Real Madrid, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Summary of this article

  • UEFA hands Prestianni a provisional one-game suspension pending further investigation

  • The Benfica winger will miss the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid holding a 1-0 lead

  • Vinicius accused Prestianni of racial abuse following a heated celebration in the first leg

UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for one match after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior accused the Argentine winger of racially abusing him during last week’s UEFA Champions League play-off first leg match in Lisbon. The decision was taken by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB).

The suspension rules Prestianni out of Wednesday’s Champions League second leg between Real Madrid and Benfica at Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid hold a 1-0 lead courtesy of Vinicius’s curling winner.

“This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies,” UEFA said in a statement.

Vinicius-Prestianni Racism Controversy

After Vinicius scored in the second half of the first leg and celebrated near the Benfica corner flag, the home supporters and Benfica players reacted strongly to the Brazilian international’s celebration. Vinicius was shown a yellow card.

The celebration then led to a confrontation between Vinicius and Prestianni. Vinicius later accused Prestianni of calling him “monkey” while having his mouth covered, which the Benfica player denied.

Related Content

The match was halted for nearly 10 minutes as referee Francois Letexier activated UEFA’s anti-racism protocol. However, no further disciplinary action was taken during the game due to a lack of immediate evidence. Letexier was praised by FIFA President Gianni Infantino for activating the anti-racism protocol.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues with referee François Letexier after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
Champions League: Real Madrid Send Evidence To UEFA Over Vinicius Racism Claim Against Benfica

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Real Madrid players and staff have condemned the alleged racism faced by Vinicius, with Kylian Mbappe saying that Prestianni should be banned from the Champions League for life. Meanwhile, Benfica have thrown their support behind Prestianni.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
