From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

Some party workers and leaders have alleged that decisions within JD(U) are now being taken by others rather than Nitish himself due to his declining health. When news emerged that he might move to the Rajya Sabha, some workers even claimed that he had been “hijacked.” This raises another question that If Nishant eventually leads the party organisation or becomes Deputy Chief Minister under JD(U)’s quota, how independent will his decision-making actually be? However, Bashistha Narayan Singh rejects these claims. He points out that during the same period when such rumours were spreading, Nitish continued travelling across Bihar to review government programs. According to him, repeatedly raising questions about Nitish’s mental health is incorrect and unfair