Shakeel Ahmad Khan: Congress’ Key Muslim Face In Seemanchal For 2025 Bihar Elections

Khan had earlier told Outlook that “AIMIM is unlikely to get votes in the Seemanchal area this time. People are upset with them as several of their tickets were sold. MIM is not expected to win a single seat this time in Seemanchal. Their presence seems aimed at disturbing the region and splitting secular votes. MIM has fielded candidates in 25 seats in not just Seemanchal, but also North and South Bihar. Owaisi contested 19 seats in the Seemanchal region last time, winning five of them, but four of his MLAs left to join RJD.