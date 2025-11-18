‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar

A

We must be mindful of what we say. Voters pay close attention to both tone and conduct. In a coalition, rigidity serves no one. There are also certain matters within Laluji’s family, but it would be inappropriate to comment on them. Even so, the electorate is watching.

Turning to alliance dynamics, there has to be room for compromise. They are the larger party in the state, yet candidates were announced without consultation. At the very least, they should have left us the seats we previously contested. The idea of a so-called “friendly fight” simply does not hold up.

After Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav joined forces on the campaign trail, a few issues were resolved, but I accept that there was no clear sense of unity.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party created considerable drama, which ultimately fell flat. Until the final moment of the talks, they attempted to manoeuvre the situation, yet even their own supporters did not vote for us. They did not win a single seat. The notion of projecting a Deputy Chief Minister did not resonate either. Presenting a single Chief Ministerial face might have been more effective.

The Indian Inclusive Party managed to draw some votes, and successfully transferred some of their votes to Mahagathbandhan candidates. Their president IP Gupta secured a win. He won his Saharsa seat defeating a BJP candidate. That must be acknowledged.

Tejashwi Yadav’s ambition to become Chief Minister is clear, but that alone cannot secure votes. We need to reflect on why the alliance lacked genuine cohesiveness. Coordination on the ground was also insufficient. Before the seat-sharing talks, there was a sense of unity, but during and after the discussions, our efforts fell short. By the end, cohesion had weakened, leading to friendly contests in several constituencies.