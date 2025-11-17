Bihar CM Swearing-In Likely On November 20

The swearing in ceremony is likely to take place in Patna on November 20.
Top leaders of NDA including union ministers are expected to participate.
Preparations are underway at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan for the mega event.
After NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar, the state is now curious to see the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to participate in the oath-taking event.
CM Nitish Kumar is likely to submit his resignation to the Governor on November 19. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told media that “Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21,” he said, PTI reported.
Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan is being prepared for the swearing-in event.
The last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday ‘authorised’ Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly.
(With inputs from PTI)