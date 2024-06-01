Shakeel Ahmad is a cricketer who represents the Oman national cricket team.

Ahmad is a left-arm orthodox bowler and a right-handed batsman. He has played 16 T20 Internationals for Oman, taking 12 wickets at an average of 27.08 and an economy rate of 6.63. In domestic cricket, he has played for teams such as Ruwi Rangers and Amerat Royals.

Some of Ahmad's notable performances include taking 2/13 against Kuwait in a T20I match. He has also scored a century in first-class cricket, scoring 120* runs. In domestic T20 cricket, Ahmad has scored 30* runs against Afghanistan A and taken 3/5 against Kuwait.

Ahmad continues to represent Oman in various international tournaments and domestic competitions. He is an important member of the Oman cricket team and contributes to the team's success with both bat and ball.