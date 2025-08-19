In one of the most anticipated mixed doubles showdowns of the US Open 2025, Serbia’s powerhouse duo of Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic take on Russia’s rising sensation Mirra Andreeva and the maverick Daniil Medvedev at
Here's all you need to know about the Danilovic/Djokovic vs Andreeva/Medvedev, Grand Slam mixed doubles match, to be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.
Danilovic brings fearless aggression from the baseline, often dictating pace with her heavy topspin and lefty angles, while her legendary partner Djokovic has unmatched mental fortitude, adaptability, surgical precision and court coverage.
In Andreeva and Medvedev, the Serbian team will see a prodigy working in tandem with a master of long rallies. Mirra Andreeva, at 18, has shown tactical awareness beyond her years. Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, remains one of the best in the business.
The winners of the Danilovic/Djokovic vs Andreeva/Medvedev match will face either top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper or Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final.
Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev, Live Streaming - US Open 2025 Round Of 16
When is the Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic Vs Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
The Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic Vs Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match takes place on Wednesday, August 20 (IST) with the estimated time being 12:25am.
Where to watch the Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic Vs Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.