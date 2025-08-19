AR Murugadoss opened up about the challenges he faced while working with Salman Khan in Sikandar
He said the working style of Salman affected others on set
Sikandar bombed at the box office
Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who collaborated with Salman Khan in Sikandar, in an interview, revealed the challenges he faced while working with the actor. Sikandar, which was one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025, received negative reviews and tanked at the box office.
AR Murugadoss on the challenges working with Salman Khan
While opening up about his working experience with the superstar, Murugadoss told Valaipechu Voice, "It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 pm. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there."
He also revealed how the working style of Salman affected the other actors on set. "If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 am, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off," he added.
Sikandar, which released on March 30, 2025, struggled to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. However, it managed to rake in Rs 103.45 crore (lifetime haul), as per reports. It received criticism for the bad script and weak plot. The actioner also starred Rashmika Mandanna.
Earlier, while talking about the box office failure of Sikandar, the Ghajini director said, "When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here. Today there’s a trend going and suddenly the audience gets connected with that trend. When we shift language, we don’t know what the youngsters are enjoying in that language. All we need is a script to believe it."
Blaming the language barrier, he said, "When you make film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don’t have hands. I strongly believe our strength depends on where and the culture we belong to."