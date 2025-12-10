Four Bomb Squad Personnel from Morena Killed In MP's Sagar Highway Crash

Four bomb squad personnel from Morena died after a police vehicle collided with a container lorry in Sagar district.
One constable was critically injured and shifted to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal.
Police have registered a case and launched a search for the lorry driver.
Four members of a bomb detection squad from Morena were killed and another officer was critically injured after their vehicle crashed into a container lorry in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district early on Wednesday, according to PTI.
The collision took place around 4 am on National Highway-44, between Bandri and Malthone, when the police vehicle struck a container lorry that had been parked on the wrong side of the road, Bandri police station in-charge Sumer Jagat told PTI. The impact wrecked the police vehicle, leaving four personnel dead at the scene.
The victims were identified as constable Pradhuman Dixit, constable Aman Kaurav, and driver Paramlal Tomar, all from Morena, along with dog master Vinod Sharma from Bhind, PTI reported. Another constable, Rajiv Chauhan, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal, where his condition remains critical. A dog accompanying the squad was unharmed.
Local police and administrative teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and began rescue and relief work.
Prima facie, officials said, the driver of the police vehicle appeared to have lost control of the wheels, leading to the crash. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the lorry driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
(With inputs from PTI)