India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

In this image posted on Nov. 29, 2025, NDRF personnel along with a consignment of Indian humanitarian aid, arrive in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'. @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo

In this image posted on Nov. 29, 2025, NDRF personnel along with a consignment of Indian humanitarian aid, arrive in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'. @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo