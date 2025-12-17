ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Bowlers Decimate Sri Lanka To Clinch Decisive 39-Run Victory

Bangladesh U19 pip Sri Lanka U19 by 39 runs in the last Group B match of the U19 Asia Cup at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council

Bangladesh U19 pip Sri Lanka U19 by 39 runs in the last Group B match of the U19 Asia Cup at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council