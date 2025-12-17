ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Bowlers Decimate Sri Lanka To Clinch Decisive 39-Run Victory

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 39 runs in last Group B match
BAN will face India in the semi-finals of the U19 Asia Cup
BAN are the defending champions of the U19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh rolled over Sri Lanka by 39 runs in Match 11 of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
Being pushed in to bat first after losing the toss, Bangladesh got a solid opening stand by openers - Zawad Abrar (49) and Rifat Beg (36) but lost plot in the middle and got wrapped up for 225 in 47 overs. Kavija Gamage's 4-for played a key role in BAN's undoing.
In response to the target of 226, Sri Lanka's batting could not put up a tight against a disciplined Bangladeshi attack and got bundled for just 186 just losing the match by 39 runs. Iqbal Hossain Emon and Shahriar Ahmed picked 3 wickets each and broke the back of SL's chase.
With the victory, Bangladesh have managed to top the Group B and will now face India in the semi-finals, meanwhile Sri Lanka will lock horns with Pakistan.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update
Sri Lanka won the coin toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Md Samiun Basir Ratul (wk), Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, MD Rifat Beg, Shahria Al-Amin, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Shahriar Ahmed, Saad Islam Razin.
Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Dimantha Mahavithana, Aadham Hilmy (wk), Kithma Withanapathirana, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Sethmika Seneviratne.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Squads
Bangladesh: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Shahriar Ahmed, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Shahria Al-Amin, Md Sobuj, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Saad Islam Razin, Shadhin Islam, Md Abdullah, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Iqbal Hossain Emon.
Sri Lanka: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara (c), Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy (wk), Dulnith Sigera, Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Mathulan Kugathas, Tharusha Navodya, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.