Bangladesh Vs Nepal Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Win Toss – See Playing XIs

Bangladesh play Nepal in Match 8 of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 on December 15
Bangladesh U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first in Dubai
BAN U19 vs NEP U19 playing XIs, live streaming details and more below
Bangladesh are taking on Nepal in Match 8 of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Monday, December 15, 2025.
Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update
Bangladesh U19 captain Azizul Hakim Tamim won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XI
Bangladesh: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Shahriar Ahmed, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Shahria Al-Amin, Md Sobuj, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Saad Islam Razin.
Nepal: Sahil Patel, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Vansh Chhetri, Cibrin Shrestha, Ashok Dhami (c), Aashish Luhar (wk), Nischal Kshetri, Abhisekh Tiwari, Yuvraj Khatri, Bipin Sharma, Dayanand Mandal.
Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Group B
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Sri Lanka U19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+4.023
|2
|Bangladesh U19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.156
|3
|Afghanistan U19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.156
|4
|Nepal U19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.023
Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.