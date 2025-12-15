Bangladesh Vs Nepal Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Win Toss – See Playing XIs

Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim Tamim and Nepal captain Ashok Dhami during the toss of their ACC U19 Asia Cup match on December 15, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1

Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim Tamim and Nepal captain Ashok Dhami during the toss of their ACC U19 Asia Cup match on December 15, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1