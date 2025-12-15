Bangladesh Vs Nepal Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Win Toss – See Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 game between Bangladesh and Nepal: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Nepal live streaming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 match report toss update playing XIs
Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim Tamim and Nepal captain Ashok Dhami during the toss of their ACC U19 Asia Cup match on December 15, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Bangladesh are taking on Nepal in Match 8 of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update

Bangladesh U19 captain Azizul Hakim Tamim won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XI

Bangladesh: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Shahriar Ahmed, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Shahria Al-Amin, Md Sobuj, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Saad Islam Razin.

Nepal: Sahil Patel, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Vansh Chhetri, Cibrin Shrestha, Ashok Dhami (c), Aashish Luhar (wk), Nischal Kshetri, Abhisekh Tiwari, Yuvraj Khatri, Bipin Sharma, Dayanand Mandal.

Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Group B

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Sri Lanka U1911002+4.023
2Bangladesh U1911002+0.156
3Afghanistan U1910100-0.156
4Nepal U1910100-4.023

Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Nepal, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

