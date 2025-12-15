Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Aim Second Win Against Himalayan Colts

Bangladesh U19 players during their ACC U19 Asia Cup match against Afghanistan on December 13, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025, featuring Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Monday, December 15, 2025. Bangladesh U19, led by captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim, come into the match as favourites after a three-wicket win over Afghanistan. The Young Tigers are chasing a semi-final berth and will look to continue their momentum. Nepal U19, captained by Ashok Dhami, are aiming to bounce back after an eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. Despite being underdogs, the Himalayan Colts’ spirited displays in youth cricket have shown they can challenge higher-ranked sides. Follow the live scores and updates from the Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 cricket match right here.
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Match Details
Fixture: Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19, Match 8
Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Date: Monday, December 15, 2025
Time: 10:30 AM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Bangladesh U19’s clash against Nepal U19 in Dubai. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.