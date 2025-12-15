Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Aim Second Win Against Himalayan Colts

Bangladesh U19 players during their ACC U19 Asia Cup match against Afghanistan on December 13, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025, featuring Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Monday, December 15, 2025. Bangladesh U19, led by captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim, come into the match as favourites after a three-wicket win over Afghanistan. The Young Tigers are chasing a semi-final berth and will look to continue their momentum. Nepal U19, captained by Ashok Dhami, are aiming to bounce back after an eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. Despite being underdogs, the Himalayan Colts’ spirited displays in youth cricket have shown they can challenge higher-ranked sides. Follow the live scores and updates from the Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Dec 2025, 08:51:34 am IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Match Details Fixture: Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19, Match 8

Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network