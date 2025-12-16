ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Thrash UAE By 70 Runs In Last League Fixture

Here is all you need to know about the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 game between Pakistan and UAE: match report, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming details

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Highlights
Pakistan U19 pip UAE U19 by 70 runs in ACC U19 Asia Cup match on December 16, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan defeat UAE by 70 in Match 9 of Men's U19 Asia Cup

  • Abdul Subhan too 4 wickets for Pakistan

  • UAE's Ayaan Misbah (77) was the highest scorer of the match

Pakistan rout UAE by 70 runs in Match 10 of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against UAE but were restricted to 241/9 in 50 overs. Yug Sharma and Naseem Khan chipped in with 3 and 2 wickets respectively for UAE, playing a key role in confining PAK to just 241.

In response, the UAE top-order batted well and at one time were at a comfortable position in the chase at 142/2. But after that, Pakistan bowlers made a scintillating comeback, triggering UAE's middle-order collapse and in no time, UAE went from 142/2 to 171 all out.

Ayaan Misbah (77) was the highest scorer for the UAE, while Abdul Subhan (4) picked up the most wickets for Pakistan in the match.

Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update

Pakistan's skipper Farhan Yousaf won the toss and elected to bat against UAE.

Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates U19: Yayin Rai(c), Ayaan Misbah, Zainullah Rehmani, Prithvi Madhu, Saleh Amin(w), Uddish Suri, Ali Asgar Shums, Yug Sharma, Naseem Khan, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Muhammad Bazil Asim

Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan

Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Squads

Pakistan: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Ali Raza, Mohammed Huzaifa, Momin Qamar, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan.

UAE: Yayin Rai (c), Ayaan Misbah, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Shalom D’Souza, Prithvi Madhu, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Saleh Amin (wk), Ali Asgar Shums, Naseem Khan, Ahmed Khudadad, Zainullah Rehmani, Noorullah Ayobi, Karan Dhiman.

Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.

Published At:
Cricket News

