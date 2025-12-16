ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Thrash UAE By 70 Runs In Last League Fixture

Pakistan defeat UAE by 70 in Match 9 of Men's U19 Asia Cup
Abdul Subhan too 4 wickets for Pakistan
UAE's Ayaan Misbah (77) was the highest scorer of the match
Pakistan rout UAE by 70 runs in Match 10 of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against UAE but were restricted to 241/9 in 50 overs. Yug Sharma and Naseem Khan chipped in with 3 and 2 wickets respectively for UAE, playing a key role in confining PAK to just 241.
In response, the UAE top-order batted well and at one time were at a comfortable position in the chase at 142/2. But after that, Pakistan bowlers made a scintillating comeback, triggering UAE's middle-order collapse and in no time, UAE went from 142/2 to 171 all out.
Ayaan Misbah (77) was the highest scorer for the UAE, while Abdul Subhan (4) picked up the most wickets for Pakistan in the match.
Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update
Pakistan's skipper Farhan Yousaf won the toss and elected to bat against UAE.
Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates U19: Yayin Rai(c), Ayaan Misbah, Zainullah Rehmani, Prithvi Madhu, Saleh Amin(w), Uddish Suri, Ali Asgar Shums, Yug Sharma, Naseem Khan, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Muhammad Bazil Asim
Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan
Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Squads
Pakistan: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Ali Raza, Mohammed Huzaifa, Momin Qamar, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan.
UAE: Yayin Rai (c), Ayaan Misbah, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Shalom D’Souza, Prithvi Madhu, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Saleh Amin (wk), Ali Asgar Shums, Naseem Khan, Ahmed Khudadad, Zainullah Rehmani, Noorullah Ayobi, Karan Dhiman.
Pakistan vs UAE, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming
The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.