Pakistan Vs Malaysia Live Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: MAL Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Pakistan U19 is facing Malaysia U-19 in the 2nd ODI of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Friday, December 12. X/Asian Cricket Council

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match between Pakistan U19 and Malaysia U19 at the Sevens Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, December 22. A strong PAK team will lock horns against a less stronger Malaysia team in the ODI 2 of the tournament. Farhan Yousaf will hold the reigns of the Pakistani team whereas Deeaz Patro will captain the Malaysian side. Both the teams will be looking to start the tournament with a win. It's a short 10-day tournament of 8 teams divided into two groups and top 2 teams will qualify for the semi-finals. There is not much margin to comeback in tournament like these so each game becomes crucial and a winning start gives the impetus to any team to make it to the next stage of the tournament. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Dec 2025, 10:30:06 am IST PAK U19 Vs MAL U19 Live Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update The news is Out! Malaysia U19 have won the toss and elected to field first.

12 Dec 2025, 09:53:01 am IST PAK U19 Vs MAL U19 Live Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and can also stream it live on the Sony Liv app.