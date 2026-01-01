Top Sporting Events You Can't Miss In 2026

From the ICC T20 World Cup to the FIFA World Cup, check out the list of the top sporting events of 2026 across the world

2026 Sports Calendar
2026 FIFA World Cup starting from June 11 is the biggest sporting event of 2026. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
2025 turned out to be a monumental year in sporting history, marked by underdog triumphs and breaking of sporting curses. From India Women's and South Africa Men's claiming their first ICC titles to Max Verstappen losing the F1 championship title to Lando Norris, the year was full of pleasant surprises.

But as we pivot to 2026, the stakes only get higher as this year's calendar boasts of blockbuster events that will not only give athletes and sport persons the opportunity to write new histories but will also keep sport enthusiasts on their feet. Here are the top sports events of 2026 that you can't miss

Australian Open

The first major event of the year will be the Australian Open, which will take place from January 12 to February 1. Being part of one of the four Grand Slams of Tennis, it is one of the most prestigious tournaments played every year.

The tournament played on hard acrylic surface is known for its fast pace and features some of the best Tennis players of the world across several categories.

Winter Olympics 2026

The 2026 Winter Olympics Games are slated to take place from February 6 to February 22 this year in Milano Cortine, Italy. The event will have 15 disciplines across 8 sports (Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Curling, Ice Hockey, Luge, Skating, Skiing, Ski Mountaineering).

This year's game will also feature new sports like Ski Mountaineering. Milan will host the ice sports, while the snow sports will take place in Cortina/Alpine regions.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The tenth edition of the T20 Cricket World Cup will also take place this year from February 7 to March 8, 2026, in India and Sri Lanka. It's one of the most anticipated and popular event of the cricketing world, given the pace of the game among cricket fans.

A total of 20 teams will participate in this tournament in 55 matches across 8 venues. India are the defending champion of the ICC T20 World Cup.

ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup

The 16th edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup is also scheduled to take place this year from January 15 to February 6 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

A total of 16 teams will participate in this tournament, out of which the top 10 teams of the last edition automatically qualify, along with the hosts Zimbabwe and the five winners of regional qualification tournaments.

French Open

The French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, is another marquee Tennis tournament that takes place every year in late May-June. The provisional schedule of this year's event is from May 24 to June 7.

It is the only tennis tournament that is played on clay and is considered one of the most gruelling competitions of the sport as clay is much slower than grass or hard courts and the ball bounces higher and slows down upon hitting the ground. It is one of the most awaited tennis tournaments of the year.

FIFA World Cup

This year, there's going to be more sporting buzz throughout the year as it is the Football World Cup year. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the 26th edition of the most popular sporting event in the world.

The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19 across 16 cities (11 in the USA, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada). 42 teams will take part in this year's World Cup, which is the most to date. Argentina won the last World Cup, defeating France in the final.

2026 Asian Games

The 2026 Asian Games is set to happen this year in Aichi Prefecture from September to October 4. This will be the 20th edition of the games and will take place in the prefecture capital, Nagoya, in Japan. After Hiroshima (1994) and Tokyo (1958), this will be the 3rd Japanese city to host the Asian Games.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Indian Premier League or IPL will take called the IPL is set to take place from March 26 to May 31. It is the biggest cricketing leagues in the world and is treated like a summer festival of cricket in India. The league will be played just after the T20 World Cup and will have the showcase the best cricketing talent available in the world.

2026 Commonwealth Games

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to happen from July 23 to August 2 in Scotland. This will be the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games and the 2nd in 12 years in Glasgow.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in Victoria, Australia, but had to be shifted to Glasgow as the city withdrew. Scotland will hold its fourth Commonwealth Games since the Games first started.

Formula 1 Events

The Formula One 2026 season will begin with the Australian Formula One on March 8 and will go throughout the year, ending with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6.

This year's F1 races will witness a dramatic reset and it does away with DRS, with the next season ushering in smaller cars, active aerodynamics, hybrid power-boost overtaking and an expanded grid.

