What is Pro10 Malaysia? Why Is It All Over The News For Wrong Reasons? Here's Everything You Should Know

The Pro10 Malaysia cricketing tournament pushed to a further date
The tournament was originally scheduled to start from January 30
Pro10 Malaysia will now take place after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
The Pro10 Malaysia cricketing tournament is all over the news but for all the wrong reasons as the inaugural edition of the competition has been pushed to a later date.
The Pro10 Malaysia tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Bayuemas Oval, Selangor, from January 30 to February 2 but it has been postponed due to logistical issues.
The event is now expected to be held after the conclusion of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.
Logistical And Integrity Issues
It was reported that many international players were left stranded upon their arrival in Malaysia. They found out that their hotel rooms weren't booked and their return flights weren't confirmed either.
Moreover, there are major questions about how the event is being run and where the money is coming from, since the organizers failed to pay for the hotels with some players reportedly asked to pay for their own rooms and food upfront.
This has led to accusations of financial mismanagement and even fraud.
Four Teams Expected To Take Part In Pro10 Malaysia
The organisers said the new dates for the competition will be announced after the ICC event and the number of teams will be increased from three to four.
In a statement released on Friday, the organisers said, "The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament has been postponed to a later date, post the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in India, due to logistical issues. New dates will be announced in due time.
"All the stakeholders, including cricketers, match officials and the Malaysian Cricket Association, are aligned with the postponement and have extended full support to the tournament." - the release added.
The Malaysian Cricket Association backed the organisers to deliver a successful event at a later date.
"The event promises our top players a great opportunity to play against global players and set their sights at other leagues. We are hopeful it will go ahead as planned once fresh dates are finalized by Pro10 Group who are tournament owners," said the Malaysian Cricket Association in a statement.
Pro10 Malaysia is backed by former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri while Sir Vivian Richards is its brand ambassador.