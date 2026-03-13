Former Arsenal Player Thomas Partey To Plead Not Guilty To New Rape Charges In London

Villarreal's Thomas Partey sits on the bench during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Villarreal's Thomas Partey sits on the bench during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton