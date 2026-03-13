Former Arsenal Player Thomas Partey To Plead Not Guilty To New Rape Charges In London

Summary of this article
Thomas Partey faces two fresh rape charges from alleged 2020 incident with fourth woman
Ghanaian midfielder already awaiting trial on five rape counts and one assault charge
Villarreal player absent from London hearing; next court date set for April 10
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey intends to plead not guilty to two additional rape charges, his lawyer Emma Fenn told a London court on Friday.
The 32-year-old Ghanaian player is already awaiting trial on five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault concerning a third woman. He had already pleaded not guilty to those charges.
The latest charges come from accusations by a fourth woman, who claims Partey raped her twice on the same day in December 2020. Prosecutors said the complaint emerged after the original charges against Partey were made public.
Partey, who plays for Spanish La Liga side Villarreal, did not attend Friday’s preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The next court hearing is scheduled for 10 April.
The earlier rape and sexual assault charges against Partey, which relate to alleged incidents between 2021 and 2022, will be heard during a trial at Southwark Crown Court in November.
The midfielder joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after the Gunners triggered his £45 million release clause. He was first charged last July, shortly after his contract with the Premier League club expired. Villarreal signed him in August on a one-year deal, two days after he was granted bail.
Meanwhile, Partey has continued to represent Ghana, making more than 50 international appearances. He featured in three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in September and October.
The Black Stars will face England, Croatia, and Panama at the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.